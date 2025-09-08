Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who was Toraya Reid? Sister of Timberwolves star Naz killed by boyfriend

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 08:55 am IST

Toraya Reid is the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz, and was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on Saturday morning.

Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz, was found murdered in New Jersey on Saturday. Police have now arrested her boyfriend, Shaquille Green, in connection with the case.

Toraya was the eldest of the Reid siblings, which includes Naz and younger sister, Jakahya.(Facebook/Jäkähyä Šmïth)
Toraya was the eldest of the Reid siblings, which includes Naz and younger sister, Jakahya.(Facebook/Jäkähyä Šmïth)

Reid, 28, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near the exit of an apartment building in Jackson Township, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Cops responded after calls of shots fired and arrested the 29-year-old Green. Investigators determined that the two were in a romantic relationship and Green also lived in Jackson Township.

What to know about Toraya Reid?

Toraya was the eldest of the Reid siblings, which includes Naz and younger sister, Jakahya. All siblings attended the Roselle Catholic High School, as per New York Post, and Naz had once told Minneapolis-St. Paul magazine that Toraya briefly played softball.

In the 2023 interview, he also opened up about how protective Toraya was, saying “My older sister is super protective. She treats us like she's our parent.”

Also Read | Who is Harold Rashad Dabney III? Suspect charged in retired Auburn professor Julie Schnuelle's murder

Jakahya, the youngest of the three, shared a photo of Toraya on Facebook and said “I love you forever and always.” She also added, “We always send our condolences and say we could never imagine ourselves in that situation….. and yet here I am. Facing the unimaginable. Without you by my side.”

While Jakahya has asked that the family be given privacy during this time, she's also urged others to ‘respect’ her sister. “My sister has a name. She is not just some girl, She’s not just the nba super star sister. She has a name and that is Toraya Reid,” Jakahya stated in a separate post.

What to know about Shaquille Green?

Shaquille Green has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in connection with Toraya's death. He has been transported to Ocean County Jail, where he's lodged pending his hearing, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office further stated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Who was Toraya Reid? Sister of Timberwolves star Naz killed by boyfriend
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On