Who was Toraya Reid? Sister of Timberwolves star Naz killed by boyfriend

Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz, was found murdered in New Jersey on Saturday. Police have now arrested her boyfriend, Shaquille Green, in connection with the case. Toraya was the eldest of the Reid siblings, which includes Naz and younger sister, Jakahya.(Facebook/Jäkähyä Šmïth)

Reid, 28, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near the exit of an apartment building in Jackson Township, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Cops responded after calls of shots fired and arrested the 29-year-old Green. Investigators determined that the two were in a romantic relationship and Green also lived in Jackson Township.

What to know about Toraya Reid?

Toraya was the eldest of the Reid siblings, which includes Naz and younger sister, Jakahya. All siblings attended the Roselle Catholic High School, as per New York Post, and Naz had once told Minneapolis-St. Paul magazine that Toraya briefly played softball.

In the 2023 interview, he also opened up about how protective Toraya was, saying “My older sister is super protective. She treats us like she's our parent.”

Jakahya, the youngest of the three, shared a photo of Toraya on Facebook and said “I love you forever and always.” She also added, “We always send our condolences and say we could never imagine ourselves in that situation….. and yet here I am. Facing the unimaginable. Without you by my side.”

While Jakahya has asked that the family be given privacy during this time, she's also urged others to ‘respect’ her sister. “My sister has a name. She is not just some girl, She’s not just the nba super star sister. She has a name and that is Toraya Reid,” Jakahya stated in a separate post.

What to know about Shaquille Green?

Shaquille Green has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in connection with Toraya's death. He has been transported to Ocean County Jail, where he's lodged pending his hearing, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office further stated.