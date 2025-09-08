Who is Harold Rashad Dabney III? Suspect charged in retired Auburn professor Julie Schnuelle's murder

Auburn Police on Sunday announced that Harold Rashad Dabney III had been arrested on charges of two counts of capital murder linked to the death of Dr Julie Schnuelle. Auburn Police arrested Harold Rashad Dabney III a day after the murder took place. (Auburn, Alabama government)

The arrest came a day after the crime took place. On September 6, cops responded to Kiesel Park located in the 500 block of Chadwick Lane in reference to a call reporting a deceased person. They found Dr Schnuelle, aged 59, in a wooded area of the park. Her injuries indicated that death was due to assault.

On September 7, they responded to a call reporting a suspicious person near the 2300 block of Beehive Road in Auburn, Alabama, and identified said suspicious person as Harold Rashad Dabney III. Officers who made contact with Dabney made observations which led them to believe he was involved in the homicide that took place the day before.

Who is Harold Rashad Dabney III?

Cops said Dabney is from Montgomery in Alabama and he's been charged for the murder of Dr Schnuelle, the retired professor who taught at Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

Officers, after initial interactions, followed through with their probe and confirmed him to be the suspect responsible for the homicide, at which time, he was charged with two counts of capital murder. He has been moved to Lee County jail and is being held without bond.

A red Ford F-150, belonging to Schnuelle, had been stolen and it's now been determined that Dabney took it after the homicide. The vehicle has been recovered, cops shared.

The Auburn Police department, in their statement, thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, State Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lee County Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Department of Corrections and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the investigation. They further thanked the public for their vigilance during the investigation.