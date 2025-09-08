Could Decarlos Brown Jr. face death penalty for murder of Iryna Zarutska? What North Carolina law says

People online are demanding the death penalty for Decarlos Brown Jr, the homeless man who was arrested for the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, in North Carolina. While the arrest took place in August, the case has only just gotten widespread attention after a clip showing the brutal attack surfaced online. Decarlos Brown Jr attacked and killed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska(X/@@MadWokeNews and X/@C_3C_3)

Many, including Elon Musk, have been seeking the death penalty for Brown on X.

People seek death penalty for Decarlos Brown Jr

One person on X remarked “North Carolina has the death penalty which he should receive," speaking of the Zarutska murder. Another commented, “Only the DEATH PENALTY would be justice for 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska who was butchered on a Charlotte light rail.”

Yet another said, “I'd rather prefer an act named after Iryna Zarutska, passed by the Senate, to legalize a default death penalty for such murderers.”

Elon Musk also shared his opinions on the Zarutska murder, saying “Death penalty cases where there is unequivocal guilt should move forward immediately.”

Notably, the trial against Brown has not taken place yet. He has just been arrested for the murder of the 23-year-old. Zarutska was attacked on the Lynx Blue Line light rail system in Charlotte, and stabbed several times – with investigators saying that at least one blow struck her throat.

What North Carolina law says about death penalty

North Carolina law does include capital punishment or death penalty. Over 1,000 people have been sentenced to death since the state assumed responsibility for executing criminals in 1910, the state government has noted.

However, the last time North Carolina executed a man was back in 2006. Samuel Flippen was put to death for the murder of his 2-year-old stepdaughter.

NC law as per Criminal Procedure Act § 15A-2000 states that death penalty can be given only for first-degree murder cases with an aggravating factor. There are several such factors listed, among which are if the murder is particularly atrocious, cruel, or heinous and if the defendant has previously committed another capital felony.

Brown has a long criminal history, including assaulting his own sister months after he was released from prison, New York Post reported. People are now seeking his death given the heinous nature of Zarutska's murder.

Charlotte Mayor, Vi Lyles, meanwhile, issued a statement saying “This was a senseless and tragic loss. My prayers remain with her loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time. Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken — and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe,” WCNC reported.