Why murder of Iryna Zartuska, a refugee from Ukraine, in the US has sparked widespread fury

The unprovoked and brutal stabbing of a young Ukrainian refugee, 23-year-old Iryna Zartuska, on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, has ignited widespread anger and debate across the United States. Iryna Zarutska studied at a Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in North Carolina from 2023 to 2025.(X)

Iryna Zartuska had fled the war being waged by Russia on her home country. But her tragic death in what she thought was a safer space has brought to light serious concerns about crime in the US, and loopholes in the wider criminal justice system. The man who stabbed her, Decarlos Brown Jr, was a known criminal.

What happened to Iryna Zartuska?

Iryna Zartuska's murder took place two weeks ago. It was August 22 when Zartuska, while riding a light rail train in her pizzeria uniform, was suddenly stabbed by 34-year-old homeless ex-convict Decarlos Brown Jr.

Police described the attack as “random” and “unprovoked”.

Further investigation revealed that Decarlos Brown Jr had a lengthy criminal history. He been arrested multiple times starting 2011, on charges of robbery and larceny, local news outlets underlined.

Several handles on social media shared CCTV camera footage from the train, showing moments before the murder.

Ex-convict Decarlos Brown Jr was released over mental health

Now charged with first-degree murder, Brown was also arrested this year, in January, for misusing the emergency number 911. In July, his lawyer filed a motion to argue that he was mentally unsound, that is, incompetent for trial.

He was released but unsupervised. He was later also taken into custody after he randomly claimed to have "man-made material" controlling his body.

His release after that, too, has led to questions about the US justice system that failed to keep an individual dangerous to himself and others off the streets. A court-ordered forensic evaluation was pending for Brown at the time of the stabbing, raising concerns about the handling of individuals with mental health issues within the justice system.

'Fell through the cracks': Decarlos Brown Jr's mother

A report from WCNC said that during a recent court appearance, Decarlos Brown Jr's mother said he suffers from schizophrenia, and that they had tried to get him help.

She reportedly said he “fell through the cracks of a broken system”.

This is a major reason why the killing, itself an outrageous act, has sparked a significant public outcry, especially on social media.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), aboard which the killing took place, has responded by announcing a tripling of its security budget and new plans to upgrade the surveillance cameras. The Charlotte City Council is also considering expanding police patrols on public transit to restore public confidence in the system.

‘Heart of gold’: Those who remember Iryna Zartuska

Iryna Zarutska studied at a Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in North Carolina from 2023 to 2025, BBC reported.

Ulyana Kozlovska, a makeup artist, wrote on her social media that she had worked with Iryna Zarutska as a model. She remembered her as “a beautiful person, a talented artist who was fleeing the war in Ukraine”, the BBC report said.

“Ira recently came to America, fleeing the war and dreaming of a new life. Unfortunately, her life was tragically cut short. This is an irreparable loss for the entire family,” said the admin of a $20,000 fundraiser page for her aunt who lived with her.

On X, media personality and commentator Benny Johnson wrote: “She ran from war in Ukraine. She came here for safety. And America FAILED her.”

He claimed the murder “wasn’t random" and was preventable.

He framed the attack by the black man as “a war on White people”.

Police have so far not found a racism angle to the crime.

Another man who described himself as a human rights activist wrote about the murder accused's crime record too.

“It is unacceptable that he was never permanently detained. The state bears part of the responsibility for her death,” wrote Bienfaiteur Mutara on X.