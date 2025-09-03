Trump moves US Space Command headquarters to Alabama from Colorado

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the relocation of U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, in a move that will draw criticism from Democrats and could cost hundreds of millions. The move, first reported on Tuesday morning by Reuters, benefits a state that overwhelmingly supported Trump's three Republican presidential bids, at the expense of one that opposed them. "We love Alabama. I only won it by about 47 points. I don't think that influenced my decision, though," Trump told reporters and lawmakers gathered in the Oval Office. US President Donald Trump, next to Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks during an event to announce that the Space Force Command will move from Colorado to Alabama, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

The decision reverses a move made under former President Joe Biden's administration, which had selected Colorado Springs as the permanent home for the military's newest combatant command.

Defense officials have previously estimated that relocating the headquarters, which became fully operational in December 2023, could cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take three to four years to complete.

About 1,700 personnel work at Space Command, according to congressional records.

Trump has often linked federal funding decisions and politics. The president previously blocked a move to put the FBI's headquarters in Maryland, calling it a "liberal state," and suggested linking disaster aid in California to the state's policy decisions.

Huntsville, home to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and a major hub for defense contractors, such as L3Harris and Lockheed Martin, has long lobbied for the Space Command headquarters.

The Space Command, established in 2019 under the first Trump administration, is responsible for military operations beyond Earth's atmosphere and defending U.S. satellites from potential threats. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Joey Roulette; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Paul Simao, Rod Nickel)