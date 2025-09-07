A man was shot in both legs outside an apartment building in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon, September 6, the New York Post reported. Police found the man, 23, shot once in each leg outside 3325 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island. They were responding to the scene around 4:20 pm, the outlet cited an NYPD rep as saying. Brooklyn shooting: Man, 23, shot in both legs outside apartment building in Coney Island (Pixabay - representational image)

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn in stable condition. The area was cordoned off as police investigated the shooting. No arrests have been made yet, and an investigation is underway.

Read More | What happened at Lawndale 7-Eleven store? Man shot dead, 2 men flee the scene

Twins shot in Brooklyn

This shooting comes just days after a pair of twins, 20, were shot in Brooklyn. While one of the men died, the other was wounded. The incident took place along Euclid Avenue and Sutter Avenue in Cypress Hills on Thursday, September 4, around 2:40 pm, according to ABC 7.

Read More | Bronx shooting: NYPD releases images of suspect accused of killing Kevin Jennings; what we know so far

Officers arrived at the scene to find one of the victims with a gunshot wound to the chest. The other had a gunshot wound to his leg and a graze wound to his head.

The twins were rushed to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where the one shot in the chest, identified as Brooklyn resident Darius Coles, was pronounced dead. The other man was reported to be in stable condition. The suspect may have fled on a bicycle, according to police.

The shooting took place in front of a Chinese restaurant about three blocks away from the victims’ home, according to New York Daily News. A witness revealed that there was an “altercation between two guys and another guy,” after which two gunshots were heard and the witness “saw bodies on the floor.”