Bronx shooting: NYPD releases images of suspect accused of killing Kevin Jennings; what we know so far

New updates have emerged about the Bronx shooting incident that took place last Sunday on East 188th Street in Fordham. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released images of the suspect who is accused of killing an innocent bystander and injuring another. The incident occurred on May 19.

Who was the victim?

The person shot and killed was a 57-year-old man named Kevin Jennings. The shooter opened fire, striking the victim. Jennings was immediately rushed to the Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another woman was also injured in this fatal shooting incident – a 34-year-old mother. She was shot in the leg while she was on her way to the supermarket.

Image of suspect involved in Fordham shooting incident

NYPD Crime Stoppers' X account posted, “On Sunday, May 18, 2025, at approximately 6:45 P.M., in front of 374 East 188 St, a 57-year-old victim was walking when an unidentified individual discharged a firearm multiple times, striking the victim in the head. Have any info? call 1-800-577-TIPS(8477)".

Anyone with information about the suspect involved in the shooting incident can call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, the NYPD has said.

Another robbery and assault incident rocks Bronx

The NYPD has released images of a suspect in yet another incident, who was involved in attacking an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx. The assailants forced the off-duty cop to the ground and broke multiple bones, also stealing his wallet and iPhone. The incident took place on St. Peters Avenue in Westchester Square this Saturday.

Among the two, one suspect has been identified as Taveon Hargrove. The other one has yet to be identified.