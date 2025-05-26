Little River shooting: At least 11 people rushed to hospital; what we know so far

A shooting at Little River, South Carolina, has taken the Watson Avenue area by storm, with police saying that at least 11 people have been transported to area hospitals by the Horry County Fire Rescue. Some victims have been rushed to hospitals in personal vehicles, the Horry County Police Department shared on Facebook. HCPD shares pictures from shooting site. (Facebook)

As of the update at 11 pm local time, HCPD wrote, “This is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no risk to the community at this time. Updates will be provided when and as possible.”

11 individuals rushed to nearby hospitals, says HCPD

The major update came in 10.20 pm local time, where police authorities stated, “At this time, 11 individuals have been transported to area hospitals by Horry County Fire Rescue, and we have received reports of others arriving at area hospitals via personal vehicles. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Information may evolve as the investigation goes on; additional details will be provided when and as possible.”

HCPD also urged people to follow their page and verified local news outlets for authentic information. “Please turn to trusted sources such as this page and local news outlets for updates—we cannot attest to the validity of other sources,” they wrote on Facebook.

Police officer rushed to hospital, in stable condition

A North Myrtle Beach police officer sustained a gunshot injury Sunday night in an incident believed to be connected to the Watson Avenue shooting. The incident occurred at Harbourgate Marina, and the officer, whose name was not immediately released, remains in stable condition at Grand Strand Medical Center.

The North Myrtle Beach police officer was helping put a boat in the water and was shot while responding to the shooting incident at Watson Avenue, according to Ofc. Patrick Wilkinson, the department’s spokesperson.

Investigation underway

The HCPD has already termed this as an ongoing investigation, with the Horry County Police Department taking the lead in the matter. There are no updates on the investigation process during the writing of this report. The area is currently being combed, with victims being rushed for medical care.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comment section of the HCPD's post to pray for the victims and their families, along with the first responders at the scene. “Praying for all our Law Enforcement! Praying for God’s Protection over them,” a Facebook user wrote. “Prayers for all those injured and for the first responders that they get home safely to their families,” another user was seen commenting.