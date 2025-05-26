Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Little River shooting: Several injured on Watson Avenue, heavy police presence

May 26, 2025 07:24 AM IST

Police responded to reports of a shooting in Little River's Watson Avenue on Sunday

Police responded to reports of a shooting in Little River's Watson Avenue on Sunday. Local media reports said that multiple people have been injured. 

A shooting was reported in Little River on Sunday(Unsplash)
“#HCPD officers are responding to an apparent shooting incident on Watson Avenue in Little River. This is an active investigation. Community members are advised to steer clear of the area as public safety personnel do their work,” the Horry County Police Department said in a statement on social media. 

