What happened at Lawndale 7-Eleven store? Man shot dead, 2 men flee the scene

A man was reportedly shot dead inside a 7-Eleven store in Lawndale, California, on Sunday evening, July 27. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting after gunfire erupted inside the store in the 15800 block of Prairie Avenue just after 8 pm, ABC 7 reported. What happened at Lawndale 7-Eleven store? Man shot dead, 2 men who fled scene remain on the loose (Unsplash - representational image)

Police found a man with a gunshot wound at the stores. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that two men who fled the scene remain on the loose. It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

California rocked by various shootings in recent months

Several areas in California have witnessed shootings in recent times. In one of the latest incidents, a stabbing incident in San Jose, California, prompted a police shooting late Sunday afternoon, July 13, authorities said. The stabbing took place around 3:23 pm near Cataldi Park.

San Jose Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting that led to the suspect’s death. No officers were wounded in the incident.

A similar incident took place in San Jose a few days before this shooting. A 37-year-old man was gunned down after exchanging gunfire with officers, San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph said, according to NBC Bay Area. The shooting took place when cops were responding to a call reporting a man suffering from mental health issues. The man was reportedly getting violent with his parents.

"This incident quickly took a different turn, ending tragically with an exchange of gunfire between officers and a heavily armed man," Joseph said during a news conference. "Gunfire came within arm's length of hitting multiple officers. Ultimately, the man who opened fire on officers was struck by an officer's round and is now deceased."

The man was identified by police as Karim Khan. He lived in an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) at the back of his parents' home.