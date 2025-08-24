A slow moving NYPD car ran over a man who was lying on the street near the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday, August 23, the New York Post reported. The place is currently hosting the US Open, police said. NYPD car moving at just 10 miles per hour runs over man near Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in NYC (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper - representational image))

What we know so far

The man was run over as he was lying on the pavement in the middle of United Nations Avenue South, in Queens, near the sports complex. The patrol car that struck him was driving just 10 miles per hour, the NYPD said.

The man was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he was pronounced dead. It remains unclear if she was alive or dead before being run over by the cop car, the outlet reported. The NYPD confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The officer who was driving the squad car that hit the man stayed at the scene, according to NY Daily News. The car collided with the man around 4:39 pm as he was lying on the ground inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Flushing, cops said. The incident is being probed by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad. The scene of the accident was about one-third of a mile from the US Open.

