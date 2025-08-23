US Open 2025: Schedule, defending champions, how to watch, seedings and more

The US Open, the last Grand Slam of the 2025 season, is coming back to New York with record prize money, top seedings, and full-on excitement. The matches will begin on August 24 at the hard courts of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, the Associated Press reported. Jannik Sinner won the US Open in 2024.(Getty Images via AFP)

US Open 2025: Defending champions

According to ESPN, Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) and Jannik Sinner (Italy) are the defending singles champions. Sabalenka won her first US Open in 2024, defeating Pegula 7-5, 7-5. Sinner beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

US Open 2025: Seedings and favorites

The official seedings follow the WTA and ATP rankings. Sabalenka enters as the No. 1 seed on the women’s side. Sinner takes the top spot in the men’s draw. AP reports that betting odds favor both defending champions as per BetMGM Sportsbook. Sabalenka is listed at +250, followed by Iga Swiatek (+300) and Coco Gauff (+600). On the men’s side, Sinner is at -120. He is followed by Carlos Alcaraz (+190) and Novak Djokovic (+1100).

US Open 2025: What’s new this year

Per the Associated Press, fans can expect several updates at the 2025 tournament:

Video review technology is now available on all 17 competition courts.

Mixed doubles has been reshaped, with matches played over two days ahead of singles action.

Prize money has hit a record $90 million, with each singles champion set to earn $5 million, the highest in tournament history.

The tournament will go on for 15 days instead of 14 days.

US Open 2025: How to watch

TV coverage will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (on three Sundays). The women's singles will be played on September 6 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, followed by the men's singles on September 7.

Singles schedule at the US Open 2025

The following is the Singles schedule at the US Open 2025, as reported by Tucson.com.

Aug. 24-25-26: First Round (Women and Men)

Aug. 27-28: Second Round (Women and Men)

Aug. 29-30: Third Round (Women and Men)

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

Sept. 2-3: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

Sept. 4: Women’s Semifinals

Sept. 5: Men’s Semifinals

Sept. 6: Women’s Final

Sept. 7: Men’s Final

FAQs

Q1. When can I buy 2025 US Open tennis tickets?

The tickets are available now on the official U.S. Open website and authorized partners.

Q2. Where is the next US Open tennis in 2025?

It will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York.

Q3. How much do US Open tennis tickets cost?

Prices vary by round, starting at around $60 for early matches and going up to several hundred dollars for finals.

Q4. Where are the US Open tennis dates?

The US Open will be held from August 24 to September 7 this year.