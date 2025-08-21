US Open 2025 draw: Novak Djokovic in Taylor Fritz’s quarter, Carlos Alcaraz in same half; Jannik Sinner’s path revealed

Novak Djokovic, who will renew his quest for an unprecedented 25th career Grand Slam title, landed in the same quarter as last year’s runner-up Taylor Fritz, as the US Open announced the men’s singles draw on Thursday. He is also in the same half as former champion Carlos Alcaraz, against whom he holds a 5–3 lead in their head-to-head tie, having rallied to a four-set win in their latest meeting in the Australian Open quarterfinals in January. Novak Djokovic in same half as Carlos Alcaraz in US Open(REUTERS)

Four-time US Open winner Djokovic, who returned to action earlier this week for the first time since his Wimbledon semifinal exit in the revamped US Open mixed doubles, will begin his campaign against Learner Tien. The Serb could run into either No. 11 seed Holger Rune or No. 17 seed Frances Tiafoe in the round of 16, before a potential quarterfinal clash with Fritz and a semifinal showdown with Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, fresh from his title-winning run in Cincinnati, will open his campaign at the hard-court major against big-serving American Reilly Opelka. The 2023 champion will be returning to the Flushing Meadows for the first time since His shock second-round defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp last year. However, he arrives in New York on the back of a Tour-leading 54 wins and six titles this season, including the French Open. To set up a potential blockbuster semifinal against Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz must navigate a tricky quarter featuring former champion Daniil Medvedev, recent Toronto winner Ben Shelton and 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud.

Top seed Jannik Sinner, aiming for his third major of the season, opens against Czech Vit Kopriva. A possible second-round clash looms with Alexei Popyrin, who stunned Djokovic last year, while last year’s semifinalist Jack Draper could await in the quarterfinals. The World No. 1 is also on a semi-final collision course with third seed Alexander Zverev. The German, a former three-time finalist at a major, lost to Sinner in the Australian Open final earlier this year. He will start his journey against Alejandro Tabilo.