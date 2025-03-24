Gruesome discovery: Woman’s body found floating in river near Queens park with Mercedes full of blood parked nearby

In a gruesome discovery, a woman’s body was found floating in the East River near a busy Queens park on Sunday morning, March 23. The body was spotted about 50 yards away from an abandoned blood-soaked Mercedes, police said, according to the New York Post. Woman’s body found floating in river near Queens park, bloody car parked nearby (Unspalsh - representational image)

An NYPD spokesperson told the outlet that around 11:15 am, police responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person in the water near Fort Totten at Cross Island Boulevard and Totten Road. The body was first seen by a pedestrian, floating along the rocky shoreline near a popular jogging path. The path reportedly winds through the heart of Little Bay Park by the Throgs Neck Bridge.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman believed to be around 45. She was declared dead at the scene by EMS workers.

About 50 yards away, a white Mercedes E-class with New York plates was found parked. It had large smears of blood covering the rear driver-side door. Blood stains were also found on the vehicle’s white leather interior, and there was also a pool of blood on the driver’s seat.

‘Never saw a crime scene here’

The medical examiner reportedly took pictures of the bloody car’s interior, and then walked over to the woman’s body. This medical examiner is set to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Police have not revealed the identity of the woman yet. Her family will first be notified about her death.

Locals were shocked at the incident that took place in the usually quiet neighbourhood. “I lived here my whole life, and never saw a crime scene here,” said 8-year-old Max, from nearby Whitestone. “This is terrible. A dead body lying right there next to the jogging path and the car with blood on the doors? My daughter asked me if they were shooting a movie.”

“It makes no sense,” he continued. “This is the busiest spot anywhere around, especially on Sundays. Everybody comes here to ride their bikes, rollerblade, go for a walk with their dog.”

Max added, “This is insane that it’s right here in the middle of it.”