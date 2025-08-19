Slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam’s wife gives birth to 3rd child weeks after Midtown shooting

The wife of Detective First Grade Didarul Islam, the New York City police officer killed in last month’s Midtown shooting, has given birth to their third child. The boy, named Arham, was born Sunday night, police said. Police officers carry the coffin of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Didarul Islam, killed during a mass shooting event at a midtown Manhattan office tower on July 28, in the rain, during his funeral services in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., July 31, 2025 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed the news in a statement Monday.

She wrote on X, “Out of tragedy, a new life has entered this world. Last night, Jamila Islam, the wife of Detective First Grade Didarul Islam, gave birth to their beautiful son, Arham. Arham joins his two big brothers, Ahyan and Azhaan.”

She added, “Together, they will carry forward their father’s legacy of service and courage — a legacy the NYPD will guard and uphold with the same devotion Didar gave to this city."

She added,“Jamila, Ahyan, Azhaan, and now, Arham will forever be part of the NYPD family.”

Mayor Eric Adams issues a statement

Mayor Eric Adams said he was with the family at the hospital during the birth.

Adams wrote on X, “I know how special Arham’s birth is for this family that is still dealing with heartbreak after losing their hero. Our entire city stands with them and is here to support them.”

Shane Tamura opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle

Islam, 36, was shot dead on July 28 while working off-duty security in uniform at a 44-story Park Avenue building. Police say the gunman, 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, entered the lobby with a semiautomatic rifle and opened fire.

Islam was one of the four people killed in the mass attack. Tamura killed Islam first, then a security guard, and two civilians before shooting himself. Investigators later said he intended to attack the NFL’s headquarters in the same building but went to the wrong elevators.

Authorities also found a note from Tamura requesting that his brain be examined for CTE, a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma. He had a known history of mental health problems, according to Las Vegas police.

Didarul Islam joined NYPD in 2019

Islam joined the NYPD as a school safety agent in 2019 and became an officer two years later, he also served at the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Islam was the first NYPD officer of Bangladeshi origin to die in the line of duty.

NYPD Deputy Inspector Muhammad Ashraf said, “Islam was not just a cop. He was a son of this city and another land, a proud immigrant from Bangladesh who came to this country full of hope and who chose to serve the city with honor,” as quoted by CNN report.