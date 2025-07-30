Emotional video: NYPD bids final goodbye to Didarul Islam, cop killed by Shane Tamura in Midtown shooting

The NYPD shared a video documenting their final goodbye for Officer Didarul Islam, who was among those killed after Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old Nevada man, walked into a Manhattan building with a rifle and opened fire. NYPD pays tribute to Didarul Islam, killed by Shane Tamura during a shooting in Midtown Manhattan. (X/@NYPDnews)

“Last night, we stood shoulder to shoulder for the dignified transfer of Police Officer Didarul Islam. A husband, a father, a son. He leaves behind a city in grief,” NYPD wrote, adding, “Officer Islam died as he lived: a hero.”

Who was Didarul Islam?

The 36-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant was a veteran on the force. He was a father of two with a baby on the way - his wife is eight months pregnant.

Mayor Eric Adams hailed him as a “true blue New Yorker,” while NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said he made the “ultimate sacrifice.” He was assigned to the 47th precinct.

Social media mourns slain cop:

An individual remarked, “I’m sorry for your loss! He was a true American hero and one of its finest! May his memory be a blessing!” Another expressed, “Sincerest condolences to the NYPD and Officer Islam's family.”

A third posted, “Heartbreaking! May he rest in peace!” A fourth wrote, “May God bless NYPD Officer Didarul Islam & his family for their heroic service to protect all New Yorkers. God Bless the NYPD; the finest force in the nation. Being a proud daughter of an NYPD SVU Detective, my heart is crushed for the Blue. God bless the innocent victims & their families. There are no other words to say at this time except that I am so sorry.”

New York governor pays tribute:

Kathy Hochul, in a statement, said, “The violence we witnessed at the hands of this individual is sickening, unacceptable, and it must stop here.” The governor added, “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and we must confront this violence head-on. My heart is with our neighbors in Manhattan, the victims and their families -- as well as the brave men and women of the NYPD.”