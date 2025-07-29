Zohran Mamdani reacts to horrific Midtown shooting that reportedly killed 4, including an NYPD officer

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has reacted to the horrific shooting at Midtown that reportedly claimed the lives of four people, including an off-duty NYPD officer. Zohran Mamdani reacted to a tweet by the New York City Police Commissioner on the Midtown shooting. (REUTERS)

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts,” the Indian-origin politician wrote. He added, “Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground.”

According to a CNN report, four people were killed in the attack. Citing Gun Violence Archive, the outlet reported that it was the 254th mass shooting in America in 2025.

The outlet reported that the gunman exchanged fire with the NYPD cop before heading to the 33rd floor of the building that contains Blackstone and the NFL headquarters.

Mamdani tweeted about the incident while reacting to an X post shared by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.