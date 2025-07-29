Zohran Mamdani reacts to horrific Midtown shooting that reportedly killed 4, including an NYPD officer

The suspected gunman who reportedly killed four people was a 27-year-old Las Vegas resident. As per officials, he has no significant criminal background.
NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has reacted to the horrific shooting at Midtown that reportedly claimed the lives of four people, including an off-duty NYPD officer.
“I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts,” the Indian-origin politician wrote. He added, “Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground.”