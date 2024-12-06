Slain NYPD cop Jonathan Diller's widow accepts ‘Stephen Siller Black the Blue’ award, ‘It gives me hope…’

The young widow of murdered NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller received the ‘Stephen Siller Black the Blue’ award during Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards Thursday night, December 5. Stephanie Diller, 29, was honoured nine months after the cop was shot dead approaching two ex-cons in a parked car in Queens. Slain NYPD cop Jonathan Diller's widow receives ‘Stephen Siller Black the Blue’ award (New York City Police Department via AP, AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Stephanie accepted the award at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, New York, on behalf of her late husband from Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro. “It’s an honor to be here on behalf of my husband, Jonathan. Thank you. Tonight is especially special because I’m receiving this award from Stephen Siller and looking at Stephen, a man who also lost his father and is up here supporting us,” Stephanie said during her acceptance speech.

She continued, “It gives me hope that my son will be okay, and although we suffered this tragedy, we will not live a tragic life, and we will live a life that supports the legacy and the spirit of who Jonathan was.”

“I know Jonathan is as proud as I am that in this room I’m sharing with Donald Trump,” Stephanie added. “I would like to thank Mr. President for supporting Jonathan’s story, for showing it’s okay to support our officers and that they are human beings that risk their lives for others, and for continuing his legacy and just supporting my family in a dark time in our life.”

‘I will always support every officer, every person who risked their lives’

On March 25, Jonathan, a father to a one-year-old, was shot in the stomach during a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway when he went to check on a suspicious-looking Kia Soul. The suspect, Guy Rivera, 34, opened fire, hitting Jonathan just below his bulletproof vest. Lindy Jones, 41, Rivera’s accused cohort, was sitting behind the wheel of the car when the incident took place.

“I will always support every officer, every person who risked their lives. Thank you for remembering him,” Stephanie said during her speech. “Please remember my face, my husband’s face. He’s in all of your spirits, all of your hearts. Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me. From the bottom of my heart.”

At the same event, Trump accepted the ‘Patriot of the Year’ award. This was FOX Nation’s sixth annual Patriot Awards.