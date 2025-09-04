New Jersey street takeover turns riotous as 100 cars block Secaucus roads, launch fireworks at police

Police in Secaucus, New Jersey, are investigating a large-scale street takeover that erupted on Sunday, leaving tire marks, damaged police vehicles, and shaken residents. Authorities said that around 100 vehicles converged on the intersection of Secaucus Road and County Avenue near the state Motor Vehicle Commission inspection station at around 2 am, reported CBS News. Secaucus street takeover turns violent, police issues warning.(Unsplash)

Secaucus Police Department stated that participants blocked traffic, performed donuts and burnouts, and shot fireworks in the middle of the street, the report added.

The incident, which is believed to have been organised through social media, drew a large crowd, which quickly escalated to confrontation when police arrived.

Fireworks aimed at police vehicles

Fox News report noted that several individuals launched fireworks directly at police cruisers and even underneath them, risking fires and explosions. At one point, people were seen climbing onto patrol cars as officers attempted to disperse the crowd.

Also read: New Jersey-based divorce lawyer with a side job selling 'happiness' on shaved ice truck

Police Chief Dennis Miller described the scene as ‘riotous’ and said the reckless actions endangered both participants and responding officers, the report added.

Miller was quoted as saying the people obstructed traffic to perform dangerous stunts, fired pyrotechnics at police vehicles, and damaged police cars. “It could have ignited into a fire or a far worse situation,” Miller added.

Officers show restraint amid volatile scene

In spite of the escalating tension, no officers were reported injured. Backup was called from neighboring police departments to help disperse the gathering, the CBS News report added. Chief Miller praised his officers for exercising restraint, emphasising that their priority was preventing the situation from turning violent.

Miller said the police wouldn’t tolerate this unrest and said Secaucus will not be the place where criminals can operate “with impunity”.

Authorities confirmed they have collected video evidence and numerous tips and are now working towards identifying those responsible. Miller said a dedicated task force, including the Traffic Bureau, Detective Division, Patrol Division, and Intelligence Section, has been formed to track suspects.

Expected charges include disorderly persons offences and multiple motor vehicle violations.

Residents express shock

Residents in Secaucus and in nearby Jersey City had a hard time believing it. Joseph Toscano of Jersey City was quoted in CBS News saying that the kind of behavior displayed by the rioters was ‘disgraceful’. Another local resident, Ayden Smeyers, said, “For something like that to happen is crazy. I hope they find the people responsible and bring them to justice.”

FAQs

Q1: What happened in Secaucus over the weekend?

A street takeover involving around 100 vehicles blocked traffic at Secaucus Road and County Avenue, where participants performed stunts and launched fireworks at police vehicles.

Q2: Were any officers injured?

No injuries were reported among officers despite fireworks being fired at and under their patrol cars.

Q3: How are police responding?

Secaucus Police have formed a multi-unit task force to identify suspects using video footage and public tips. Arrests are expected soon.

Q4: What charges could suspects face?

Participants may face disorderly persons offences and multiple violations of the motor vehicle code.

Q5: How have residents reacted?

Residents called the incident “disgraceful” and expressed shock that such behaviour took place in a town like Secaucus.