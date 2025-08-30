New Jersey-based divorce lawyer with a side job selling 'happiness' on shaved ice truck

Michele Walter, an Atlantic Highlands resident, has been serving as an attorney in New Jersey's Monmouth County for a long time. Besides her legal practice as a divorce lawyer, the 55-year-old has now become popular in the community for operating a Kona Ice shaved ice truck, according to a report in Patch. A divorce lawyer in New Jersey is operating a shaved ice truck part-time.(Representative image/Unsplash)

After spending several years in the courtroom, Walter now looks forward to adding "sweetness" to others' lives through her association with Kona Ice.

From divorce lawyer to selling shaved ice

Being an attorney, Walter has helped out several of her clients. But she found a unique way to give back to the community when she found out that her brother and sister-in-law were planning to purchase a new truck for their Kona Ice business.

Speaking to Patch, Walter stated that her relatives have been running this business for nearly five years and own two 'Kona' trucks.

She said that they recently decided to purchase a brand new one, and that is when she thought of jumping in to purchase "their truck from them.”

Being proud owners of one of the trucks, Walter and her husband, Kevin, have now become famous for selling flavored, shaved ice across multiple communities in Monmouth County.

Those planning to purchase from them can locate them somewhere in Holmdel, Hazlet, Matawan, Union Beach, Keansburg, Aberdeen, as well as Keyport, Patch reported.

Apart from this new venture, Kevin works as a full-time plumber.

Why did the lawyer decide to do this business?

While she continues to work as an attorney, Walter stated that she got inspired by the idea after looking at her brother and sister-in-law being able to successfully manage their own respective full-time careers along with the 'Kona Ice' business.

Now, Walter says that the overall transition from being an attorney to operating a Kona ice truck "has been fun."

Walter and her husband purchased the truck in March this year. Later on, she became a part of the "Kona College," where she and others got the chance to learn about their products.

She stated that the company is "supportive" towards its franchisees. Walter said about her Kona experience. “It’s been terrific,” You’re giving people ices, and it just makes everybody happy – adults and kids of all ages…I’m really enjoying it and my husband and I are having a lot of fun,” she added.

FAQs

What to expect from Kona ice trucks?

Walter said that they offer nearly 40 different flavors. Also, there are 10 highly popular ones available on the side of the truck.

Who is Michele Walter?

She is an attorney in Monmouth County.

How to get a Kona ice franchise?

People can visit their official website for more details.