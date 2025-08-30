Clemson vs LSU: New game time, where to watch, South Carolina-based team's full schedule and more

No. 6 Clemson and No. 9 LSU are set to face off in Week 1 of the college football season on Saturday, August 30, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Both the Clemson Tigers and LSU are seen as potential national championship contenders, USA Today reported. Clemson 2025 football schedule: Here are all the matches of the South Carolina-based team ahead of the Clemson vs LSU game.(Getty Images via AFP)

The fixture has College Football Playoff implications, as well. Both LSU and Clemson will look to add some big wins in the next few months to help their side when the playoffs are held in December.

Clemson football 2025 schedule

As per the Greenville News, Clemson will face Troy after their game against LSU. The side is also set to square off against Georgia Tech and Syracuse in September. Here is the Clemson football 2025 schedule.

August 30: vs. LSU (7:52 pm ET, ABC)

September 6: vs. Troy (3:30 pm ET, ACC Network)

September 13: at Georgia Tech (noon ET, ABC or ESPN)

September 20: vs. Syracuse

October 4: in North Carolina

October 11: at Boston College

October 18: vs. SMU

November 1: vs. Duke

November 8: vs. Florida State

November 14: at Louisville (8 pm ET, ESPN)

November 22: vs. Furman

November 29: at South Carolina (noon ET, ABC or ESPN)

Clemson vs LSU: Time and where to watch

The game will kick off at 7:52 pm ET, a departure from the original schedule of 7:30 pm on August 30, Greenville News reported. Fans can tune in to ABC to watch the live broadcast. The ESPN app and Fubo will live stream the Clemson vs LSU matchup. Viewers can sign up for the subscription and watch the game as part of the free trial period.

The matchup between Clemson and LSU looks to be a rematch of sorts of the 2020 national championship, which LSU won 42-25. The showdown also pits prominent coaches Dabo Swinney and Brian Kelly against each other. Both sides have quarterbacks who could win the Heisman: Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik.

FAQs

When is the Clemson vs LSU match?

The game starts at 7:52 pm ET on August 30.

Where can I watch the Clemson vs LSU match?

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Fubo and the ESPN app offer live streaming options.

When is Clemson’s next game?

The team will face off against Troy on September 6.