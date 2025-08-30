Ohio State vs Texas: Date, time, how to watch and everything you need to know

The 2025 college football season is beginning with a high-stakes matchup between the defending national champions, No. 2 Ohio State, and the top-ranked Texas. Touted as the "Game of the Century," the match takes place at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, August 30, USA Today reported. Ohio State vs Texas game will be played at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday,(Unsplash)

Ohio State vs Texas: What to expect?

The Longhorns' matchup against the Buckeyes is being looked upon by experts as one of the highly anticipated openers for a college football season in recent times.

Fans can expect top-class gameplay between the two sides, considering the pool of talent that they will get to witness on the field. Among the key players to watch out for are quarterback Arch Manning for Texas, as well as Jeremiah Smith, Caleb Downs, and Julian Sayin for Ohio State.

Also, this matchup is pitting two major potential frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy. These include Buckeyes' star receiver Jeremiah Smith and Arch Manning, quarterback for the Texas side.

Being a redshirt sophomore, Manning, on Saturday, is scheduled to make his third career start. On the other end, fans will get to witness freshman Julian Sayin making his maiden career start. This will be his second season on the Buckeyes roster. He was transferred from Alabama post Nick Saban's retirement, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The last time the two sides were pitted against each other was in January this year, when Ohio State won. They were playing for the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, as per USA Today.

Ohio State vs Texas: Schedule

The Longhorns vs Buckeyes matchup is being hosted at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The official kick-off is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, August 30.

Ohio State vs Texas: How to watch in the US?

The Week 1 game between the national champions and top-ranked Texas will be broadcast across the United States on Fox.

Fans can expect Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt to call the game from the booth at the stadium, while Jenny Taft is scheduled to report about live updates from the sidelines.

Besides this, fans can also stream it on the Fox Sports Go app, using a TV login. Also, it can be streamed on Fubo, which includes Fox in its subscriptions and even offers a free trial for new logins.

