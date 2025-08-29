Destiny USA shooting: Syracuse Police respond to weapon reports - here's what happened

The Syracuse Police Department said that officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon at Destiny USA on Thursday. However, after preliminary investigation, they determined that the ‘person in question’ did not have a weapon. Officers responded to a call at Destiny USA in Syracuse on Thursday(Unsplash)

Several police vehicles were seen outside the mall around 4:40 PM local time. The department said that there is no threat to public and Destiny USA remains open.

Read More: Sophia Forchas: Minneapolis school shooting victim's nurse mother was treating others when 12-year-old was shot

“SPD responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the area of Destiny USA. After a preliminary investigation, it has been determined that the person in question did not possess a weapon. There is no threat to the public, and Destiny USA is open to the public,” the police department noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Panicked locals posted about the situation at Destiny USA. “Active shooter at Destiny USA Mall in New York....” one person tweeted.

Read More: Did Minneapolis shooter write 'nuke India' on his ammo? Viral video surfaces

Destiny USA is a massive six-story shopping and entertainment complex in Syracuse, New York. It’s the largest mall in New York State and among the biggest in the United States. Originally opened in 1990 as Carousel Center, it was later expanded and rebranded as Destiny USA in 2012.

The complex combines retail stores with outlet shops, restaurants, a movie theater, comedy club, indoor go-karting, ropes courses, escape rooms, and other attractions.