Sophia Forchas: Minneapolis school shooting victim's nurse mother was treating others when 12-year-old was shot

On Wednesday morning, when the tragedy struck Annunciation church and school in Minneapolis, the mother of Sophia Forchas, one of 15 children injured in the deadly shooting, was already on duty as a nurse. Forcha's mother was working in the pediatric intensive care unit when her daughter and other victims started arriving in the emergency care, as reported by The Independent. The tragic shooting at Annunciation church in Minneapolis left 15 children injured, including 12-year-old Sophia Forchas.(Michelle Erickson and Thomas Forchas / GoFundMe)

Also Read: Minneapolis school shooting: Was Robin Westman Republican? Here's what we know

Forchas' mother was on duty as her daughter was admitted to emergency care

According to Forchas' GoFundMe page, which states that the 12-year-old's father, Thomas, is the organizer, it revealed, “Her mother, a Pediatric Critical Care nurse, arrived at work to help during the tragedy, before knowing it was her children’s school that was attacked, and that her daughter was critically injured.”

The page further added, “Sophia was shot during the attack and is currently in critical condition in the ICU.” The page updated on Forchas' health as it stated that she has “already undergone emergency surgery,” and the medical team is putting all their efforts to “stabilize her," as reported by The Independent. It added, "Her road ahead will be long, uncertain, and incredibly difficult — but she is strong, and she is not alone.”

Hennepin County Medical Center revealed to PEOPLE that Forchas' mother works in the pediatric ICU, where the 12-year-old is admitted along with other victims of the shooting.

On Wednesday, Timothy Sas of St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis wrote on Facebook, “have spent a good portion of the day with Sophia’s family at Hennepin County Medical Center where Sophia went into surgery immediately as she was one of the shooting victims who had been critically injured.” He added that they “prayed and comforted each other through out the day.”

He described the 7th grader as someone who is “immersed in the life of the church” along with his extended family of “several generations who are devoted members of our congregation.”

Also Read: Minneapolis school shooting: Robin Westman's chilling letter to family revealed after attack, ‘I was corrupted by…’

Sophia Forchas' brother was also in school

Forchas' younger brother was also in the school when the shooting took place early morning, and the shooter, identified as Robin Westman, opened fire at students in the pews who had gathered for mass. Forchas' younger brother was physically unharmed as the GoFundMe page read, “The trauma of witnessing such a terrifying event — and knowing his sister was critically injured — is something no child should ever experience.”

Westman died because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his body was found in the parking lot. His mother previously worked at the school and donated as well. She worked as a secretary at Annunciation church until her retirement in 2021. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.