Minneapolis shooter's gun magazines had messages like 'kill Donald Trump', 'Israel must fall'

Robin Westman, identified as the suspect behind the shooting that took place in Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, reportedly released a series of videos showing his guns and other ammunition. In a series of videos going viral and now being investigated by the police, Westman is seen showing a gun magazine with phrases “for the children”, “kill Donald Trump”, “Where is your God?” among others, written over it. The shooting that took place when children were celebrating Mass, killed two children and injured 17 others. (Reuters)

According to New York Post, the purported videos were released just hours before the attack and showed the shooter's gun magazines and a manifesto.

In one of the videos, a cache of weapons can be seen, including a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun. The magazine of the gun can be seen with writings “for the children” and “kill Donald Trump" written over it.

In another video, Westman’s gun magazine can be seen with the names of Adam Lanza and other mass shooters.

In 2012, Adam Lanza opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, killing 26 people, including 20 children. His admiration for mass shooters, including Lanza and Sandy Hook, can also be noticed when he flips through his journal in which he has written, “I have deep fascination with one man in particular: Adam Lanza,” the New York Post reported.

The videos also highlight Weston’s antisemitic ideology with antisemitic messages written over his equipment and “Israel must fall” written on one of his guns, according to reports. According to CNN, several messages and racial and religious slurs were inscribed on the weapons, including phrases like “psycho killer” and “burn Israel”. The videos also show several entries with antisemitic messages, including “If I carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews,” and calling Jewish people “entitled”.

The manifesto seen in one of the videos allegedly posted by Westman included schematic gun diagrams and diary entries written in both English and Russian.

In his writings, Westman fantasises about killing the “powerless children” and confesses admiration for other mass shooters.