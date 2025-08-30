NYT Connections today: See hints and answers for August 30, 2025

The New York Times Connections puzzle for August 30, 2025 (#811) challenged players with a mix of unusual words. Players were tasked with grouping 16 words into four categories. The puzzle has become popular for testing both general knowledge and pattern recognition. NYT Connections today(nytimes.com)

The NYT now offers a Connections Bot, similar to Wordle’s bot, which allows registered players to receive numeric scores and analyze their answers. Players can track the number of puzzles completed, win rate, perfect scores, and win streaks.

NYT Connections today: Hints

Here are the hints for each group in today’s Connections puzzle:

• Yellow group: Hit the right notes

• Green group: Bad

• Blue group: Good

• Purple group: Modern music

NYT Connections today: Answers

• Yellow (Music genres): Emo, Funk, Metal, Pop

• Green (Not be good): Bite, Blow, Stink, Suck

• Blue (Do exceptionally well): Eat, Rock, Rule, Slay

• Purple (Contemporary composers): Cage, Eno, Glass, Reich (John Cage, Brian Eno, Philip Glass, Steve Reich)

Tips and takeaways

As per Cnet, today’s puzzle tested both music knowledge and word association skills. Players are encouraged to look for patterns and unusual connections. NYT’s Connections Bot now makes it easier to track performance and improve strategies over time.

FAQs:

Q1: What is NYT Connections?

A: It is a daily word puzzle where players group 16 words into four categories based on common themes.

Q2: How do I use the Connections Bot?

A: Registered NYT Games players can use it to get a numeric score, analyze answers, and track their performance.

Q3: Are today’s answers challenging?

A: Some players may find the contemporary composers and quirky “not be good” words tricky, but hints make it easier to solve.