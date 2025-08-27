NYT Pips today: Hints and answers for August 27, 2025

The New York Times has quietly added another puzzle to its growing lineup. It is called Pips, a domino-style game that launched in August 2025. Think of it as dominoes with a math twist. Instead of spelling words or making connections like the outlet’s other hits, this one leans on numbers and patterns. It is built for solo play and, for many, it is already turning into a daily habit. New York Times launches a new original game, Pips.(nytimes.com)

There is one snag. If you hit a wall, the game does not walk you through it. Tap the help button, and it just skips you to the next puzzle. No gentle hints, no gradual clues. That is where this guide comes in handy. Check out the NYT Pips August 27 hints and answers below:

How the game works

If you have ever picked up a set of dominoes, the basic idea clicks fast. Tiles go down vertically or horizontally and stack into a grid. But here is the twist: Pips uses color-coded spaces with their own rules. Matching numbers is not always the goal.

Some shaded spots demand a total that matches a number. Others want identical halves. Sometimes every piece has to be different. In other words, the color tells you what the tiles must do, and only part of a domino might count toward the condition.

A quick breakdown of the basics:

Number: pips in the space must equal the number given.

Equal: every domino half in that space must be the same number.

Not Equal: every half must be different.

Less than / Greater than: totals must be lower or higher than the given number.

No color: free placement, no restrictions.

Sometimes only part of a tile lands in a shaded spot, so careful placement matters.

Also read: NYT Pips today: Hints and answers for August 25, 2025

Easy difficulty hints, answers for August 27

Number (1): Everything in this space must add up to 1. Place 1-0 horizontally.

Equal (0): The domino halves in this space must be 0. Place 1-0 horizontally; 0-0 horizontally; 0-6 horizontally.

Number (18): Everything in this space must add up to 18. Place 6-6 horizontally; 0-6 horizontally.

Medium difficulty hints, answers for August 27

Greater than (2): Everything in this space must add up to more than 2. Place 3-3 vertically.

Less than (5): Everything in this space must add up to less than 5. Place 4-1 vertically.

Equal (1): The domino halves in this space must be 1. Place 4-1 vertically; 1-1 vertically; 5-1 vertically; 6-1 vertically.

Number (12): Everything in this space must add up to 12. Place 2-6 horizontally; 6-1 vertically.

Greater than (4): Everything in this space must add up to more than 4. Place 2-5 vertically.

Hard difficulty hints, answers for August 27

Number (6): Everything in this purple space must add up to 6. Place 6-4 vertically.

Number (5): Everything in this red space must add up to 5. Place 5-2 vertically.

Equal (4): The domino halves in this yellow space must be 4. Place 6-4 vertically; 4-2 horizontally.

Equal (2): The domino halves in this dark blue space must be 2. Place 4-2 horizontally; 5-2 vertically.

Equal (1): The domino halves in this light blue space must be 1. Place 1-1 horizontally; 1-0 vertically; 1-4 vertically; 1-3 horizontally.

Number (0): Everything in this green space must add up to 0. Place 5-0 horizontally; 1-0 vertically.

Greater than (3): Everything in this purple space must add up to more than 3. Place 1-4 vertically.

Number (2): Everything in this light blue space must add up to 2. Place 2-2 vertically.

Number (6): Everything in this red space must add up to 6. Place 6-6 horizontally.

FAQs:

What is Pips in the New York Times?

Pips is a new single-player puzzle game launched in August 2025 that uses domino-style tiles with number conditions.

How is Pips different from dominoes?

Instead of simply matching numbers, Pips uses color-coded spaces with specific rules.

Does the game offer hints?

Currently, the game only allows you to reveal the entire puzzle, not step-by-step hints.

Are the Pips answers different each day?

Yes, puzzles refresh daily with new grids and conditions.

Where can I play Pips?

It’s available on the New York Times Games app and website.