NYT Mini Crossword today: See hints and answers for August 24, 2025

The New York Times Mini Crossword is part of the daily routine of thousands who love to put their vocabulary to the test through word games. The mini-game is not only free for players across the world, but it also takes less time than the NYT Crossword. Here are the hints and full answers for today, August 24. The New York Times Mini Crossword engages thousands daily with its free and quick word challenges.(nytimes.com)

Also read: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham share steamy, PDA packed moments aboard yacht in Italy

NYT Mini Crossword: Clues and hints for August 24

NYT Mini Crossword: Clues and hints (Across)

1 Across: Perch for a family photo (Hint: Begins with “S”)

6 Across: Burnett with a variety show from 1967 to 1978 (Hint: Ends with “L”)

7 Across: Plant that yields mezcal (Hint: Starts with “A”)

8 Across: Deceptive ploys (Hint: Ends with “S”)

9 Across: "You've gotta be kidding me!"(Hint: Starts with “Y”)

NYT Mini Crossword: Clues and hints (Down)

1 Down: How a leap of faith might feel (Hint: Starts with “S”)

2 Down: Dutch seat of government, with "The" (Hint: Ends with “E”)

3 Down: What many pencils can do that magic markers can't (Hint: Begins with “E”)

4 Down: Holds dear (Hint: Starts with “L”)

5 Down: ___ and blood (kin) (Hint: Ends with “H”)

Also read: Shedeur Sanders hopeful of making Browns roster despite preseason struggles: ‘I’ve put in the work'

NYT Mini Crossword: Answers for August 24 puzzle

Across

1 Across: Perch for a family photo: SHELF

6 Across: Burnett with a variety show between 1967 and 1978: CAROL

7 Across: A plant that yields mezcal: AGAVE

8 Across: Deceptive ploys: RUSES

9 Across: "You've gotta be kidding me!": YEESH

Down

1 Down: How a leap of faith feels: SCARY

2 Down: Dutch seat of government, with "The": HAGUE

3 Down: What some pencils can do, magic markers can't: ERASE

4 Down: Holds dear: LOVES

5 Down: ___ and blood (kin): FLESH

FAQs

When did The New York Times first publish a crossword puzzle?

The New York Times first published a crossword puzzle on February 15, 1942.

Who was the first editor of the New York Times crossword puzzle?

Margaret Farrar, who served from 1942 until 1969, was the first editor of the New York Times crossword puzzle.

At what time does the NYT Mini Crossword get reset every day?

The NYT Mini Crossword puzzle gets reset at 10 pm ET every day.