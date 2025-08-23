Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigns over failed push for sanctions on Israel

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has resigned after failing to secure government support for stronger sanctions against Israel over its military operations in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. Caspar Veldkamp claimed that some ministers were blocking even the implementation of current sanctions on Israel.(AP File)

Veldkamp, who represents the New Social Contract party and previously served as the Netherlands' ambassador to Israel, said on Friday (local time) he could not win backing for what he called "meaningful measures." He also claimed that some ministers were blocking even the implementation of current sanctions, according to Al Jazeera.

"I also see what is happening on the ground in Gaza, the attack on Gaza City, and what is happening in the West Bank, the building decision for the disputed settlement E1, and East Jerusalem," Veldkamp told reporters, as per Al Jazeera.

He also cancelled three export permits for parts used in Israeli navy ships, warning of a "risk of undesirable end use" amid "deteriorating conditions" in Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, Veldkamp had been pushing for a suspension of the European Union's trade agreement with Israel.

The 61-year-old minister said he felt unable "to implement policy myself and chart the course I deem necessary," The Times of Israel reported.

His resignation triggered a wider political crisis. All ministers and state secretaries from the New Social Contract party quit the caretaker government in solidarity.

Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof told parliament on Friday evening that he regretted Veldkamp's decision and the withdrawal of his party, The Times of Israel reported.

Veldkamp had also suggested a ban on imports from Israeli settlements in response to Israel's planned military offensive. Opposition lawmakers had already been pressing for a no-confidence vote, accusing him of failing to act strongly enough against Israel.

Last month, the Netherlands declared Smotrich and Ben-Gvir persona non grata. It also joined 21 other countries in signing a joint declaration on Thursday condemning Israel's approval of a major settlement project in the West Bank as "unacceptable and contrary to international law."

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen. Israeli military operations have forced residents of Gaza City to move south, while food shortages are becoming severe.

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lamented the condition in Gaza, as a famine was officially declared there. As per the UN, more than half a million Palestinians are facing catastrophic famine conditions, which include starvation, destitution and death.

https://x.com/antonioguterres/status/1958816495636545875

"Just when it seems there are no words left to describe the living hell in Gaza, a new one has been added, "famine"," Guterres said in a post on X. (ANI)