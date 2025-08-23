Is Roblox getting sued? North Carolina family’s child sexual exploitation charges explained

A family in North Carolina has filed a civil lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, claiming the platform allowed the sexual exploitation of their 10-year-old daughter. The case was submitted on Thursday in Guilford County Superior Court. According to WCNC, the complaint says a predator used Roblox to groom the child and pressured her into sending explicit images in exchange for Robux, the platform’s virtual currency. Roblox is being sued for child safety claims in Louisiana(AP)

Also read: Roblox to shutdown? Company gets ‘things’ straight

Allegations of grooming and emotional trauma against Roblox

Jane Doe, speaking for her daughter, says Roblox presented itself as a safe space for children while predators operated without restriction. The child started using Roblox at the age of six. By the time she was 10, someone pretending to be her peer reached out and gained her trust on the platform, before moving the conversation to text messages. According to WCNC, the lawsuit stated that the experience caused the child severe emotional distress, including depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and self-harm.

North Carolina family alleged safety failures and negligence

The lawsuit alleged that Roblox did not properly verify user ages, failed to screen for predators, and lacked meaningful parental controls. It also pointed to sexually explicit content, including "condo games" and sexual simulations, which the complaint claimed exposed children to further risk.

Dolman Law Group, representing the family, stated, “We intend to hold the corporation accountable for enabling the sexual exploitation of children and misleading parents into believing the app was safe." WCNC reports the lawsuit cites internal documents suggesting Roblox prioritized growth and investors over child safety.

Also read: Roblox shutting down on September 1? Debunking viral ‘statement’

Damages sought in the lawsuit

The complaint references other documented cases of child exploitation linked to Roblox, including kidnapping, trafficking, and abuse. Charges include fraudulent concealment, negligent misrepresentation, general negligence, design defects, and failure to warn users of risks. The family seeks over $25,000 in compensatory and punitive damages, reports WCNC.

Dolman Law Group said this could be "the first of many lawsuits against Roblox" in North Carolina. The alleged predator is not named, and no criminal charges have been reported.

Roblox, founded in 2006, has more than 300 million monthly users, many of them children and teens. WCNC covered both the court filing and the family’s allegations.

FAQs

What is the lawsuit against Roblox about?

A North Carolina family alleges that Roblox facilitated the sexual exploitation of their 10-year-old daughter.

How did the alleged exploitation occur?

The lawsuit claims a predator used Roblox to groom the child and coerced her into sending explicit images in exchange for Robux.

What are the family's legal claims against Roblox?

The family alleges negligence, failure to implement adequate safety measures, and misrepresentation of the platform's safety.

Has Roblox responded to the lawsuit?

As of now, Roblox has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.