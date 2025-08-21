Roblox to shutdown? Company gets ‘things’ straight

Roblox users worldwide were caught off guard this week after a viral claim suggested the gaming platform would permanently shut down on September 1, 2025. The message, which spread quickly across social media platform X, resembled an official company statement and cited user safety and community demand as the reasons for closure. It even carried a sympathetic tone, saying the decision was in the best interest of players, further fuelling the panic. Roblox talks about the reality of shutdown news as global bans and lawsuits raise concerns about the platform’s future.(REUTERS)

The fake announcement left millions of players, particularly children and teenagers, questioning the future of the platform. However, Roblox Corporation has not issued any such confirmation. In fact, the company has now dismissed the claim outright, calling it a recurring hoax that resurfaces every few years.

What makes this round of rumours more believable is the timing. Roblox has been under mounting legal and regulatory scrutiny in several countries. Turkey, Oman, China, and Qatar have recently blocked access to the platform, citing concerns around inappropriate content and child safety. Governments have raised alarms over the type of games hosted within Roblox, claiming they expose minors to disturbing material.

Adding to the controversy, a lawsuit filed in the US state of Louisiana accuses Roblox of failing to safeguard children from explicit games and online predators. The case highlights disturbing examples, such as “Escape to Epstein Island” and “Diddy Party”, both of which allegedly contained harmful content. Such reports have raised serious questions about Roblox’s ability to monitor and moderate its vast library of user-generated experiences.

Despite the rumours and challenges, Roblox Corporation insists it is not shutting down. In a statement shared with PCGamesN and reiterated on its official X account, the company said: “Let’s set things straight: Roblox isn’t ‘shutting down.’ The same hoax (with a few details changed) goes around every year or two. Remember: don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

The platform remains fully functional and continues to engage with its community. Roblox has also reassured users that it is working to improve safety measures, content moderation, and compliance with global regulations. While the viral hoax may have unsettled its massive fan base, the bigger challenge for Roblox lies in addressing the very real scrutiny from governments and regulators.

For now, Roblox players can continue gaming without disruption. But the controversy has highlighted the ongoing debate about online safety, child protection, and how far platforms should go in ensuring a secure digital environment.



