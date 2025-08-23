Roblox shutting down on September 1? Debunking viral ‘statement’

A social media post resembling an official announcement from Roblox is falsely claiming that the popular online gaming platform will permanently shut down on September 1. The post has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). Roblox is currently facing multiple lawsuits that allege the platform fails to adequately protect minors.(AP)

The fabricated message reads: "After careful consideration, we have decided to permanently shut down our platform. This decision comes as a direct response to overwhelming popular demand, alongside growing concerns about safety and security. While this was not an easy choice, we believe it is in the best interest of our community."

“We want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey. Your voices have been heard, and your well-being remains our top priority. Effective September 1st, the platform will no longer be available,” it stated.

The truth

The viral post is not real. It was created by @RobloxNoobifier, a verified parody account known for posting satirical and fake Roblox-related content. There has been no official statement from Roblox Corporation regarding a shutdown, and the platform remains fully operational.

Ongoing controversy

The false shutdown rumor comes amid real controversy surrounding Roblox. The company is currently facing multiple lawsuits that allege the platform fails to adequately protect minors.

The most notable lawsuit was filed by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill in the 21st Judicial District Court. The suit claims Roblox prioritizes profits over child safety and is “overrun with harmful content and child predators."

"Due to Roblox's lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana," Murrill said. "Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety."

As of August 22, there is no confirmation or indication that Roblox will be closing on September 1.