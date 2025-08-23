Roblox Steal a Brainrot: Every ritual explained – Matteo, Orcalero, and Bombardiro

Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot has become a massive hit among gamers, thanks to its competitive nature and rules that allow players to steal, buy and sell characters for fun. Among other interesting features, this game allows players to unite and perform fascinating rituals to make progress. Here is a list of all the rituals in Steal a Brainrot, as per a Beebom report. Steal a Brainrot: Several rituals can give the players extra benefits in the game.(X/@StealaBrainrotR)

Steal A Brainrot: What is a ritual?

As per Gamerant, rituals are a sort of secret challenge for players. By working in teams, they can get extremely valuable units with a large amount of in-game currency.

Also read: Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer: Release date, plot, platforms and more

La Vacca Saturno Saturnita ritual

Three players and three La Vaccas are required to perform the La Vacca Saturno Saturnita ritual. A La Vacca is a bizarre-looking character with a cow’s head, Saturn's body, and human feet. The six entities must form a triangle for the ritual to begin. Following the summoning, the La Vaccas spin and fly upward like a tornado.

This ritual leads to the Meteor Shower weather event, which enables a player to buy a La Vacca Saturno Saturnita for $160 million in-game currency.

Orcalero ritual

For the Orcalero ritual, at least three to four players are required. They must get hold of an ​​Orcalero Orcala – a Brainrot God that wears black and white sneakers.

With the Orcalero Orcala, players must stand next to one another. The Orcalero Orcala starts swimming if the alignment is accurate. This welcomes the Ocean weather event and summons Los Orcalitos, which can be bought for $45 million. A Los Orcalitos is the baby version of an ​​Orcalero Orcala.

Also read: What to watch this weekend: From Peacemaker Season 2 to Eenie Meanie; See 5 must-watch OTT releases

Matteo ritual

Three players must stand on top of one another, with each holding a Matteo. This leads to the sprouting of a tree and the activation of the Matteo Hat. Following this, the secret Los Matteos appears. A Los Matteos can be purchased for $100 million.

Bombardiro ritual

Three players must get hold of a Bombardiro Crocodilo and form a line to perform this ritual. This ritual triggers the Bombardiro Bombing weather and summons the Los Crocodillitos, which cost $12.5 million. A Los Crocodilito is also a Brainrot God.

FAQs

How many players are required to perform the La Vacca Saturno Saturnita ritual?

Three players and three La Vaccas are needed to perform the La Vacca Saturno Saturnita ritual.

What is an Orcalero in Steal a Brainrot Roblox?

An Orcalero is a Brainrot God that wears black and white sneakers.

For how much can a Los Matteos be purchased?

A Los Matteos is purchased for $100 million.

What is a La Vacca Saturno Saturnita?

A La Vacca is a pretty absurd-looking character with a cow’s head, Saturn's body, and human feet