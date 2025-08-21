Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer: Release date, plot, platforms and more

The video game Hollow Knight: Silksong finally has a release date. The game will be launched on September 4, 2025. Team Cherry, which created the title, announced the news on Thursday, August 21, in a trailer. Players can purchase Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 5, and DRM-free on GOG and Humble Bundle. Hollow Knight: Silksong will feature over 200 new enemies.(Screengrab/YouTube)

Also read: Grow a Garden’s Beanstalk update: See full list of all tropical plants and how to get them

Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer out

The promo promises over 200 ferocious enemies, 40 boss encounters and some lethal action. As per Twisted Voxel, the game will shift the focus to the princess-protector of Hallownest- Hornet. Captured and moved to a new kingdom defined by song and silk, Hornet must journey to the realm’s peak.

The adventure will allow players to uncover secrets about Hornet’s identity, the outlet said. Christopher Larkin will compose the orchestral score of the game.

The sequel to the 2017 indie game Hollow Knight promises powerful tools, new acrobatic maneuvers and craftable weapons. The world of the game will feature diverse landscapes like gilded cities, coral forests, misted moors and grottos full of moss. All of this will culminate in a massive citadel. A special Silk Soul mode will be part of the post-game content.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - What are the system requirements?

Players need a PC with a minimum of 9 GB storage, 4GB RAM, a 64-bit operating system and an Intel Core 2 Duo processor to play Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Also read: Apple TV+ hikes prices in US: New rates and what it means for your subscription

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Why did the game take so long?

The trailer was launched after years of silence from the makers about a sequel. Ari Gibson and William Pellen, the co-founders of Team Cherry, told Bloomberg that despite the delay, creating the game was a joyful process for the group.

They said the delay was not due to development challenges, but because they wanted to make the game exactly as they envisioned it. “It was never stuck or anything,” Gibson told Bloomberg. “It was always progressing. It’s just the case that we’re a small team, and games take a lot of time. There wasn’t any big controversial moment behind it.”

FAQs:

When is Hollow Knight: Silksong releasing?

The game will be out on September 4.

Who created the game Hollow Knight: Silksong?

The video game was created by Team Cherry.

For which platforms is Hollow Knight: Silksong available?

It will be available on Steam, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 5, and DRM-free on GOG and Humble Bundle.