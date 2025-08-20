Top 10 highest-paid NBA players 2025: Who tops the salary chart this season?

The 2025-26 NBA season will start on October 21, with reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder set to face off against the Houston Rockets. The first day of the season will also see a clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, as per the NBA schedule. The end of the 2024-25 season led to contract extensions for several players, including MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Stephen Curry earned over $55 million in the NBA 2024-25 season.(AP)

The OKC guard is set to become the highest-paid player in the NBA when his new deal kicks off in the 2027-28 season, with an average salary of $71.3 million, USA Today reported.

With fans counting down the days till they can see their favorite basketball players back in action, here is a list of the top 10 highest-paid NBA players in the 2024-25 season.

Highest-paid NBA players

According to ESPN, Stephen Curry maintained his status as the highest-paid athlete with an average salary of $55 million. The Golden State Warriors legend made headlines recently after he suggested that NBA players were not paid according to the value they added to the franchise.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid occupied the second spot when it came to highest-paid players, taking home $51.4 million. He was tied with Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets for the rank.

Check the full list here:

1 Stephen Curry, PG- Golden State Warriors- $55,761,216

2 Joel Embiid, C- Philadelphia 76ers- $51,415,938

3 -Nikola Jokic, C- Denver Nuggets- $51,415,938

4- Kevin Durant, PF- Phoenix Suns- $51,179,021

5 Bradley Beal, SG- Phoenix Suns- $50,203,930

6 Kawhi Leonard, SF- LA Clippers- $49,350,000

7 Devin Booker, SG - Phoenix Suns- $49,205,800

8 Paul George, F- Philadelphia 76ers- $49,205,800

9 Karl-Anthony Towns, C- New York Knicks- $49,205,800

10 Jaylen Brown, SG- Boston Celtics- $49,205,800

Highest-paid NBA players by contract value

According to USA Today, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s four-year-$285 million contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder will make him the top NBA player in terms of annual salary, once the deal starts.

1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: $71.3 million

2 Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: $64.3 million

3 Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: $62.8 million

4 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: $58.4 million

5 Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks: $58.4 million

6 Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: $57 million

7 Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors: $55.4 million

8 Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: $55.2 million

9 Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat: $55.116 million

10 Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks and Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: $55.1 million

FAQs

Who was the highest-paid NBA player in the 2024-25 season?

Stephen Curry took home $55.7 million.

How much is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s four-year contract extension worth?

The Oklahoma City Thunder player is set to earn $285 million throughout his new contract.

When does the NBA 2025-26 season start?

The season kicks off on October 21, with the Oklahoma City Thunder going up against the Houston Rockets.