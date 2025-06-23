Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats: How the OKC Thunder star grabbed NBA Finals MVP

The Oklahoma City Thunder crowned a dazzling season with an NBA title on Sunday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way for the team. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Gilgeous-Alexander put up insane stats over seven games in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers and won everything he could in the process.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored an average of 30.3 points per game in the NBA Finals, topping it up with 4.6 rebounds per game and 5.6 assists per game. Defensively, he had 1.9 steals per game and 1.6 blocks per game.

In Game 7, he scored 29 points and handed out 12 assists, and the Thunder's swarming defence finally proved too much for a Pacers team that lost talisman Tyrese Haliburton to a leg injury just seven minutes into the contest.

OKC beat the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in game seven of the NBA Finals.

The underdog Pacers hung tough and held a 48-47 lead at halftime, but the Thunder out-scored them 34-20 in the third quarter and pushed the lead to as many as 22 points in the fourth.

"It doesn't feel real, so many hours, so many moments, so many emotions, so many nights of disbelief. It's crazy to know that we're all here,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, his voice breaking.

"But this group worked for it, this group put in the hours, and we deserved this," he added.

The Thunder are the ninth franchise to win a title in NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's 12 seasons leading the league. His predecessor, David Stern, saw eight franchises win titles in his 30 seasons as commissioner.

With the NBA Finals MVP win, SGA joins an elite list of players who have won both the season and Finals MVP in the same season. The list contains legends of the game like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others.