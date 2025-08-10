Could the Warriors put LeBron James with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler?

The Golden State Warriors could be looking at reuniting some of the sport’s finest and most time-tested players next season. Once LeBron James’s final year of contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expires, he will become a free agent, allowing the Warriors to reunite him with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. LeBron James could reunite with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler if he becomes a free agent after his contract with the Lakers expires. (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Analysts share their predictions

In an interview with Dallas Hoops Journal, an executive discussed the Warriors' potential, stating, "Cleveland, Dallas, and Golden State, those are the three teams I’m looking at." The executive added, “All three would have loved to trade for him this offseason, but he never requested a trade, and he makes way too much money. Once he’s on the open market, those three will court him. I have no doubt in my mind.”

NBA Marc Stein had earlier predicted something similar by writing, "I believe that the Warriors, who have shown an interest in acquiring James dating to the February 2024 trade deadline some 18 months ago, will remain in the mix if James ever does reach the point that he’s looking for a last hurrah elsewhere,” on his social media page.

LeBron James' retirement possibility

The Warriors had attempted to trade for James in the 2023-24 season but failed to do so due to non-compliance from the Lakers’ end. James has earlier played in separate stints for the Cleveland Cavaliers and shares links with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis of the Dallas Mavericks.

Given how the 41-year-old James is currently the oldest active player in the league, a major career announcement is expected to arrive in the 2026-27 season. It’s still unclear whether James could retire next season.