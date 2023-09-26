‘We basically have six starters…’ Steve Kerr talks about Golden State Warriors’ potential lineup

With a starting five of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, the Golden State Warriors emerged as one of the finest units last time. In the nine seasons that Steve Kerr has been the coach of the Warriors, the franchise has had some remarkable campaigns. With the acquisition of Chris Paul, the Warriors’ potential starting five has been a topic of big discussion in recent times. When asked about it, Kerr revealed that he has not made a decision yet. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

“We basically have six starters, the way I look at it. And only five can can go each night so, I haven’t decided yet what we’re going to do. I want to see training camp, we’re going to try different combinations and take a look. Obviously all six guys are going to play a lot of minutes for us. But you know, if this is going to work then everybody has to embrace it, regardless of who’s starting and who’s not. It only works if the whole team buys in, and I know these guys will. I know five of them really well. And I’m getting to know Chris and I one thing I know about all of them is they want to win more than anything,” Kerr said during his interaction with the media on Monday.

Steve Kerr was hired as Mark Jackson’s replacement as the head coach of the Warriors back in 2014. Kerr had an immediate impact by winning a championship the very next year. The Warriors, under Kerr’s coaching, reached the Finals in 2016. During his stint as the Warriors coach, Kerr has managed to reach the Finals on six occasions.

Kerr boasts an impressive record of 473-238 during his nine-year association with the Warriors as a coach. Moreover, he has guided them to four championships and two other appearances to the NBA Finals. Kerr, at the age of 57, is entering the final year of his current contract with the Warriors.

While no extension has yet been reached with Kerr, he does not seem to be quite bothered with the contract talks. “I feel great about my position here. I want to be here. I know Mike and Joe want me here, and so I’m very confident something will get done. But I’m not stressed about it at all. I’m perfectly capable of coaching whether I have one year left or an extension. Makes no difference,” Kerr was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

Golden State Warriors’ last NBA campaign came to an end in the Western Conference Semifinals where they were defeated by Los Angeles Lakers. With this win, the Lakers became the first team since 2014 to eliminate the Warriors from the playoffs before the NBA finals. This time, the Warriors will start their new NBA journey with a match against Phoenix Suns on October 24.

