NBA legend Denis Rodman attacks 21-year-old NFL star's marriage in bizarre dig

NBA legend Denis Rodman recently caught everyone's attention with his remark on young NFL star Travis Hunter. During an interview on Twitch, he was asked to advise a 21-year-old, and he simply blurted out, “Just don't be Travis Hunter.” Denis Rodman mocked a 21-year-old NFL player.

It was a dig at Hunter's marriage to his wife, Leanna Lenee, which has received a mixed reaction from fans.

Rodman's answer surprised the host, as he didn't expect such a response. Lenee recently opened up on how she and Hunter got to know each other, as she had said that he wasn't her type.

“That is not true at all. The real reason is because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” she revealed.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I am not a sidepiece. I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman as I would never want it done to me,” she added.

Recently, fans also reported on social media that the pair could get a divorce, having just married in May. The rumours were triggered after she reposted a video from December. She wrote, “I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way. I don't even recognize the girl anymore.”

“The amount you can grown and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you,” she added.