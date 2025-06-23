Oklahoma City Thunder win NBA Finals: How many times has OKC won the championship?

The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the 2025 NBA Finals, defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 on Sunday at Paycom Center, marking a historic moment for the franchise. This victory, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, secured the Thunder’s first NBA championship since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots a 3-pointer(AP)

How many NBA championships has OKC won?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won two championships all-time. Their first title came in 1979 as the Seattle SuperSonics, when Dennis Johnson led the team to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Bullets, earning Finals MVP honors.

The second championship was secured in 2025, with the Thunder defeating the Pacers in a thrilling seven-game series. The franchise, which began as the SuperSonics in 1967 before moving to Oklahoma City in 2008, has a 2-3 record in NBA Finals appearances, with losses in 1978 (SuperSonics vs. Bullets), 1996 (SuperSonics vs. Bulls), and 2012 (Thunder vs. Heat).

The Thunder’s 2025 championship ends a 46-year title drought since their 1979 win. The 2024-25 season saw OKC dominate with a franchise-record 68-14 regular-season record and a league-best point differential of 12.9, surpassing the 1971-72 Lakers’ mark.

Despite a Game 6 loss, the Thunder’s depth, anchored by Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-caliber play and a top-ranked defense, propelled them to victory in Game 7.

For the Indiana Pacers, their star Tyrese Haliburton was left injured midway through the first quarter. The point guard was off to a terrific start in the decider with three three-pointers in the first five minutes of the game when he slipped and fell while driving toward the basket.

He slapped his fist and wept as team medical staff rushed to his aid with five minutes left in the quarter. He was later seen gingerly moving to the locker room with the aid of two staff members with a towel over his head.

(With inputs from Reuters)