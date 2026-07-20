Cong holds Modi govt responsible for paper leaks, BJP hits back
A political debate broke out between the Congress and the BJP on Sunday over the country’s national examination system and recent paper leaks
A political debate broke out between the Congress and the BJP on Sunday over the country’s national examination system and recent paper leaks.
Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Ranchi, Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav launched an attack on the central government, saying, a growing anger among India’s youth regarding a corrupt and faulty examination system had reached a boiling point, forcing students to hold protests.
Citing government records, Yadav revealed that question papers for 152 major exams across the country had leaked since 2014. This widespread problem had negatively impacted the future of nearly 7.5 crore students from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu.
Yadav said more than two dozen promising students had committed suicide out of despair caused by these leaks. He accused the PM and the central government of ignoring the pain of these families and failing to fix accountability or punish the main culprits.
Yadav further alleged that while students worked hard for 8 to 10 hours a day, the system made their efforts futile. He claimed the BJP government’s main priority was installing individuals sharing their ideology into top positions at national institutions like the National Testing Agency. He praised Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for understanding the students’ pain and raising his voice for them through the ongoing ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ national campaign.
Replying to the attack, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the central government took prompt action when the paper leaks first occurred. “The Congress was simply waiting for another leak during the recent NEET to exploit the situation, but it did not happen,” Shahdeo said.
Shahdeo criticised the Congress for engaging in negative politics, stating that this approach was the exact reason why voters had pushed them into the Opposition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More