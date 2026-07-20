Sonam Wangchuk’s vitals stable, but needs monitoring: Safdarjung Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s vital parameters are stable, with certain blood parameters improving but still requiring continuous monitoring, Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday, adding that he was continuing his fast. Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J. Angmo. (ANI)

In a medical bulletin released at 7pm, the hospital said, “While his blood parameters have shown minor improvement, it requires close monitoring in view of the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, he continues to require continuous medical care under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.”

Earlier, in the morning, addressing a press briefing, Safdarjung Hospital medical superintendent (MS) Dr Charu Bamba said his he was “his blood parameters are slightly lower than normal”.

However, she added, “He is fully alert and conscious. His vitals such as pulse rate, oxygen saturation and blood pressure are all normal... We are prepared for any intervention that would be required.”

When asked which blood parameters were abnormal, Bamba said that his electrolytes were “slightly deviated”.

However, she declined to comment on allegations made by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo that independent blood reports showed his potassium levels at around 3.5, which falls within the normal range. On July 18, the hospital had claimed that his potassium levels had dropped below around 2.5, Gitanjali said. The normal potassium level in the blood for adults is typically between 3.5 and 5.0 mEq/L (or mmol/L).

The medical superintendent also did not respond to questions on why the family was allegedly not being permitted to take a Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA).

Wangchuk, who had been indefinitely fasting for over 20 days at the Jantar Mantar, was removed from the protest site by police officials and shifted to the hospital early on Saturday. Police said it was in line with directions of the Delhi High Court.

According to the evening bulletin, doctors from Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring remain essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications. “Accordingly, all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition is being closely monitored,” the bulletin added.