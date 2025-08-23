Can EDM really cure depression? Doctor reveals the real truth

Can EDM play a role in curing depression? A recent survey conducted by Tebra’s The Intake platform, a comprehensive online resource for independent healthcare practices, revealed that 14 percent of participants turn to electronic dance music (EDM) when they feel sad or low. EDM is a broad category of percussive electronic music genres characterized by a strong danceable beat and created by DJs who seamlessly mix tracks. Its upbeat tempo may offer a sense of energy and upliftment, acting as an emotional coping mechanism for many listeners during difficult times. Can listening to electronic dance music cure depression?(Unsplash)

An anesthesiologist, Dr Kunal Sood unpacks the link between electronic dance music and its impact on mood enhancement, breaking down whether solely listening to EDM has the power to cure mental illnesses. In a video posted on Instagram on August 22, he explains the role of music in treating psychological disorders, including the mechanism behind music therapy’s ability to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

No clinical evidence of EDM as cure

While the findings from the survey highlight the emotional impact of EDM, according to Dr. Sood, there is no scientific evidence suggesting that EDM can directly cure depression. “EDM showed up frequently in playlists labelled for mental health support especially among people feeling low,” he said, adding, “But while the connection is interesting, the survey didn’t assess actual outcomes or clinical symptoms.”

The survey analyzed more than 68,000 songs from playlists labeled with mental health themes and also studied self-reported music listening trends of participants, which revealed EDM as one of several genres that people found helpful.

Music listening vs music therapy

It is important to distinguish between casual music listening and music therapy which follows more structured models. Dr. Sood's video mentioned that clinical music therapy is guided by professionals, based on concrete treatment plans and it has shown positive results in relieving symptoms of anxiety and depression. In contrast, listening to EDM or other genres on your own can support mood but should not be considered a substitute for therapy. Dr Sood said, “Music can support mood, but it’s not a substitute for treatment.”

EDM may not be a direct cure but it undeniably helps in emotional wellbeing and mood enhancement. Dr Sood supports the role of music in therapy and said ‘music can play a valuable role in emotional well-being and may be included as part of a multimodal treatment plan’, that combines medical care, therapy, and lifestyle practices.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.