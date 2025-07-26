Anesthesiologist shares simple sleep hack if you can't fall asleep in 30 minutes: 'Go to another room and…'

Tossing and turning in bed, staring at the ceiling, and watching the clock tick past midnight, we've all been there. Whether it's stress, screen time, or an overactive mind, falling asleep isn't always easy. Dr Myro Figura, Anesthesiologist, shares in his July 25 Instagram post some simple yet effective tips to help you fall asleep faster and improve your overall sleep quality. (Also read: Gastroenterologist says ‘these 9 simple drinks can support natural liver detox’ without the need for fad diets ) Struggling to sleep? Dr Myro recommends low-stimulation activities and breathing techniques. (Freepik)

What to do if you can't fall asleep in 30 minutes

"The number one thing you don't want to do is stay in bed," says Dr Myro in his viral video. “If after 30 minutes you can't fall asleep, your brain is too activated and you need to change the environment. Go to another room and do something boring in a low-light environment.”

He suggests low-stimulation activities like knitting, reading, or simply staring out of the window to help restart the body's natural melatonin production. "You need to restart the secretion of melatonin by your pineal gland but absolutely no screens," he adds firmly.

Why no screens and what to try instead

"Your laptop, your phone, they emit blue light that will interrupt that cycle," Dr Myro warns. If you're still not feeling sleepy, he recommends trying breathing techniques or supersomnolent meditation. "Look these up," he advises.

And if none of that works? "Now take a melatonin and then repeat the cycle again, but do not go to bed until you actually feel sleepy," he concludes. Sometimes, falling asleep isn't about trying harder, it's about working with your biology, not against it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.