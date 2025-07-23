Sleep is more elusive than ever in the high-octane stress of modern life, where our minds are still reeling after sprinting through the long day, from packed commutes to intense work hours. As the day winds down, sometimes one may not be able to relax and still continue to overthink. Yoga is one of the ways to calm down before your bedtime. Calm yourself down with the help of yoga so you can sleep better. (Shutterstock)

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared with HT Lifestyle the role of yoga in calming the mind before sleep.

He said, “Yoga trains us for strength and discipline our body, but it is also a way of calming the mind. Ten to fifteen beats of gentle movements with deep breaths will help release pressure accumulated during the day. In the longer view, this soft practice sets a precedent for your body, training it to relax and get ready to enjoy a peaceful sleep. Doing yoga at night takes just 10 – 15 minutes, but the benefits can be long-lasting. Over time, the body will connect the signs of stretching with preparing and going to bed, so falling asleep becomes a breeze."

The yoga expert shared 5 asanas and how to do them:

1. Balasana (Child's pose)

Certain stretches, like balasana, help in easing the pelvic pain.(Shutterstock)

On your mat, touch your toes together, kneel, and sit back on your heels while stretching your arm forward, with your forehead resting on the mat.

Breathe slowly and deeply. Stay for 1- 2 beats and let yourself relax.

2. Reclining Butterfly Pose( Supta Baddha Konasana)

Reclining butterfly poses help to ease tension in the hips.(Shutterstock)

Bring the soles of your feet together and let the knees fall out toward the bottom.

Let your hands rest on your belly or beside you.

This disguise opens up the hips and lends itself to decelerate and steady breathing.

Stay also awhile, soaking up time to wash down all the worries from the day.

3. Legs- Up- the- Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani) helps reduce fatigue.(Shutterstock)

On your rear with your legs resting up against a wall. Let your arms be by your sides, closing your eyes.

Slow breaths are taken also as you stay in this position for 5 to 10 beats and let the fluid semblance of peace engulf you.

4. Cat- Cow disguise( Marjaryasana – Bitilasana)

Cat cow pose helps ease tension from the spine.(Shutterstock)

The sway from back and forth gently chokes up tautness in the spine.

Come onto all fours. Inhale, lifting the aspect and the tailbone (Cow pose).

Exhale round the rear and tuck the chin (Cat pose).

Repeat slowly for 1 to 2 beats. This sequence unknots each held-up pressure.

5. Corpse Pose( Savasana)

The Corpse Pose helps the body fully relax. (Shutterstock)

This last disguise provides seal to your practice. taradiddle flat on your rear with arms relaxed at the sides, the triumphs facing over.

Close the eyes. Make no movement for however long you stay in this asana.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.