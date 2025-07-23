Kapil Sharma’s fitness trainer reveals his challenging weight loss journey: ‘He was sleep-deprived, diet had no pattern’

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's recent dramatic weight loss has been making waves, and now his fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja is sharing some behind-the-scenes insights into the comedian's transformation journey. He shared that Kapil's weight loss wasn't an easy feat as he struggled with sleep deprivation and had an irregular diet pattern. Kapil Sharma recently surprised everyone with his drastic weight loss and transformation.(Instagram)

Peek into Kapil’s weight loss journey

Yogesh Bhateja, who has also trained celebrities such as Farah Khan and Sonu Sood, got candid about working with Kapil on the weight loss journey in an episode of Mad Over Growth with Nitin Bajaj on YouTube.

Yogesh mentioned that Sonu Sood introduced him to Kapil during the promotions of Happy New Year. Following which, Kapil’s manager called him, saying that Kapil was eager to start his fitness journey. Yogesh began training Kapil at his bungalow, initially using a mat, resistance band, and Kapil's existing treadmill, with other equipment added later.

Looking back, Yogesh shared, “The story of Day 1 is actually pretty funny. I asked him to do stretches, and because he hadn’t moved his body in a long time, even simple movements like arm rotations, body twists, and toe touches caused him discomfort. His expressions were so exaggerated and comic… From the very next day, he was back on schedule, and we began with basic movements. That’s when I realised how stiff his body had become, there was no food discipline, and a lot of inflammation in his body.”

Kapil’s busy schedule was also adding to the unhealthy lifestyle, with Yogesh saying, “Since Kapil was the main guy, the responsibility on him was even greater. He was sleep-deprived, his diet had no set pattern, he would eat at odd times. There was no discipline. It took me a long time, along with his manager and team, to bring some alignment into his lifestyle. But by God’s grace, when his film came out, everyone saw the difference on screen.”

In terms of Kapil’s diet, Yogesh made some adjustments. He included more fish in his diet as it is “a great source of protein that helps manage calories”. He also ensured Kapil ate plenty of vegetables.

Kapil’s transformation

Kapil stunned everyone in April this year when he was spotted at the airport, showcasing a remarkably leaner physique that hinted at a significant weight loss transformation. Kapil's weight has been known to fluctuate, with past instances of significant weight loss followed by weight gain. However, he's currently in great shape and frequently shares stylish photos on social media, showcasing his fit physique.

On the work front, Kapil is seen leading the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix. He is also working on the sequel of his 2015 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He shared the first look of the film on Eid this year.