Yoga expert shares how to do 108 Surya Namaskars safely every day - and its health benefits

Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is not just a collection of yoga postures. It is a comprehensive practice that enables a deep relationship between the body, mind, and spirit. Practising 108 Surya Namaskar rounds of this series daily can lead to profound transformation. This dynamic sequence offers significant physical, mental, and spiritual benefits, breaking down the practice to make it more accessible and approachable. It also provides practical tips to enhance your journey. Doing 108 rounds of Surya Namaskar is the greatness of perseverance, concentration, and balance within.(Himalayan Siddha Akshar)

What is Surya Namaskar?

Surya Namaskar consists of a dynamic 12-step yoga sequence. Each pose serves a purpose, fostering flexibility, strength, and balance. The 12 poses are performed in a continuous flow, typically associated with breath control, making the practice of 108 Surya Namaskar an excellent cardiovascular workout and a meditative experience.

The 12 steps of Surya Namaskar

Yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares with Health Shots his go-to guide to follow before and after 108 Surya Namaskars.

Pranamasana (namaskara or prayer pose): Stand upright, palms pressed together at the chest. Hastauttanasana (raised arms pose): Inhale, raise your arms overhead, gently arching your back. Padahastasana (hand to foot pose): Exhale, bending forward to touch the floor. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (equestrian pose): Inhale, step one leg back, looking up. Dandasana (stick pose): Hold your breath, extend the opposite leg back, and align your body in a straight line. Ashtanga namaskara (salute with eight parts): Exhale, lowering knees, chest, and chin to the floor. Bhujangasana (cobra pose): Inhale, slide forward, raising your chest. Adho mukha svanasana (downward-facing dog pose): Exhale, lifting your hips and pressing heels to the ground. Ashwa sanchalanasana: Inhale, stepping the front leg between your hands and gazing upwards. Padahastasana: Exhale, bringing your head down and aligning it with your knees. Hastauttanasana: Inhale, returning arms overhead, arching back slightly. Namaskara: Exhale, completing the salutation with hands at the chest.

Tips to complete 108 Surya Namaskars

While the benefits of doing 108 Surya Namaskars are immense, be mindful of how you do it to avoid stress and strain on your body. Himalayan Siddha Akshar shares the following tips:

Start slowly: Begin with 12 rounds. Allow your body to adjust before gradually increasing the count. Listen to your body and progress at your own pace.

Focus on breath: Synchronising your breath with each movement is important. Inhale during upward motions and exhale during downward ones to maintain a smooth flow.

Stay hydrated: Drink water before and after the session to stay hydrated. This is especially important when practising in warmer environments.

Be mindful of form: Proper alignment and posture are key to avoiding injury. Consider starting with a qualified yoga instructor who can guide you through the process.

Rest and recover: Allow your body time to rest and recover. Overexerting can lead to fatigue or injuries, so be mindful of your limits.

What happens when you practice 108 Surya Namaskar daily?

Here are the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of practising 108 Surya Namaskar daily:

Physical benefits of Surya Namaskar

Increased strength and flexibility: Doing 108 rounds of Surya Namaskar works almost every muscle group. Over time, you will notice improvements in both your strength and flexibility. This consistent practice helps you achieve a leaner physique and a greater range of motion in your joints. Cardiovascular health: The continuous flow of movements raises your heart rate, promoting cardiovascular fitness. Engaging in this dynamic sequence can enhance circulation and improve heart health, reducing the risk of heart-related issues. Weight management: With its aerobic nature, 108 rounds can aid in weight loss and management. The calorie burn from such a workout is significant, especially when combined with a balanced diet. Detoxification: This routine can help detoxify the body through sweating, increased blood flow, and stimulation of the organs and digestive system.

Mental health benefits of Surya Namaskar

Enhanced concentration: Focusing on breath and movements during Surya Namaskar fosters concentration. Committing to the discipline of performing 108 rounds nurtures mental sharpness and clarity. Stress relief: The rhythmic coordination of breath and movement can induce a meditative state, which is effective in reducing stress and anxiety. Regular practice encourages a sense of inner peace. Emotional balance: The combination of physical activity and breath awareness can help in regulating emotions. Many practitioners report improved mood and decreased feelings of depression or anxiety.

Spiritual health benefits of Surya Namaskar