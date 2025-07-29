Hormonal imbalance and mental health: Doctor shares 5 ways how hormones can affect your mood

Hormones, produced by endocrine glands, play a significant role in maintaining the bodily functions. Metabolism, sexual health, mental health and mood are determined by the hormonal balance of the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shwetal Gadhavi, senior consultant and HOD, preventive health services, HCG Hospitals. Ahmedabad explained how hormonal imbalances can affect mood and mental health, triggering anxiety, depression and mood swings. Also read | Common reasons of hormonal imbalance in women Hormonal imbalances can affect mood and mental health, triggering anxiety, depression and mood swings. (Freepik)

1. A chemical messenger:

When the endocrine doesn't produce a sufficient number of hormones, an imbalance takes place. This imbalance of hormones can lead to problems with mental health, making issues like anxiety, mood swings, or depression worse.

2. Act of cortisol:

A Drop in stress hormones, mostly cortisol, can impact mental health, as it affects blood sugar and insulin levels, which can further lower serotonin, a feel-good neurotransmitter. And estrogen can influence serotonin, which is present in the brain, making you feel calm and happy.

3. Thyroid and other health conditions:

Similarly, our body's thyroid gland also produces energy hormones, and fluctuations in it can cause anxiety. Hormones can get disrupted due to various reasons like PCOS/PCOD, thyroid disorders, sedentary lifestyle, Cushing's syndrome, Addison's disease, menopause and chronic stress. It further tends to manifest anxiety, irritability, nervousness, mood swings, or even depression.

4. Imbalance in hormones and disruption in sleep:

The hormone melatonin is responsible for sleep regulation but can get disrupted by cortisol and other hormonal imbalances. And lack of sleep can worsen anxiety, depression, and irritability, creating a vicious cycle.

5. Postpartum and hormonal imbalance:

After childbirth, the hormones of women, that is, estrogen and progesterone levels, drop sharply, which is a major cause of postpartum depression or anxiety.

When to see a doctor?

If there are persistent mood changes, fatigue, or brain fog, it shouldn't be ignored, thinking it to be just stress.

One should consult or go for a holistic evaluation when your body shows signs like tiredness, trouble sleeping, muscle pain, fatigue, trouble remembering things, frequent changes in the heart rate, digestive issues, greying or loss of hair, change in weight, etc.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.