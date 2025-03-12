Martin Garrix, B Praak, Timmy Trumpet, King, Anuv Jain, DJ Chetas, Ritviz to perform Bollywood and EDM hits at Holi gigs

Martin Garrix The world-leading DJ and music producer will perform on Holi, March 14, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, apparently marking the world’s biggest Holi concert, with over 45,000 people in attendance. Sharing his enthusiasm on performing in India, Garrix said, “Performing in India has always been an incredible experience for me. The energy, the passion and the connection with the fans here are like no other. I’m beyond excited to bring my biggest hits to the stage and can’t wait to create something truly special with my fans on Holi.” Martin Garrix, B Praak and King(Photos: Instagram)

Timmy Trumpet

The Australian DJ and record producer will perform a four-city Holi tour in India. He will be performing in Delhi (afternoon) and Pune (sundowner) on the day of Holi, March 14, followed by shows in Kolkata and Chennai on March 15 and 16, respectively. “I’ve got a plenty of surprises lined up in my set, and I’ve been planning this for a long time. I can’t wait to play Holi with my Indian fans and soak in the culture of India. I’ve got multiple songs that I’ll be performing for the first time, plus my own edits and new versions of some Indian favourites,” he tells us.

King

The singer-rapper will be taking the stage at the King Holi Mohalla Live Concert in Pune on March 14. He will be belting out some of his hits, including Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, Tu Jaane Na Piya, High Hukku, etc.

B Praak

B Praak will take the stage at the Made in India Holi Festival in Delhi on March 14. The two-day celebration of music, colours, and culture will also feature musicians Parmish Verma, Gurnazar and DJ Beatcrush, comedian Harsh Gujral, and actor-presenter Gaurav Kapoor.

DJ Chetas

DJ Chetas has a curated uptempo set ready, as he is set to belt out some Bollywood and EDM bangers at Rang Utsav 2025 in Mumbai in March 14. While he will rock the Bollywood stage at the do, Almost Human will rock the techno stage.

Ritviz and Seedhe Maut

This Holi will be extra special for lovers of EDM and hip-hop, as Ritviz and Seedhe Maut will take the stage at Rang De Holi Madness. The eight-hour do will be held at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds on March 14.

Anuv Jain and Zaeden

The musicians will ensure the Holi celebration in Lucknow goes beyond March 14, as they will be performing in the city on March 15 to mark the festival of colours and to celebrate the spirit of friendship.