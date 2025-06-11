NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for June 11, 2025

Every day, the New York Times provides a wide range of games to keep its readers engaged. And, one such brainteaser word game is everyone’s favourite, Connections. It has been developed by associate puzzle editor Wynna Liu. Here, the readers are required to find the “common threads between words.” Much like Wordle, the word-based game resets after midnight. Now, if you are finding it hard to navigate through the June 11, 2025 puzzle ('Connections' #731), here we present all the hints and tips to solve it. Did you try your hand at today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash )

What is NYT Connections?

The word game challenges your vocabulary. It won't be wrong to say that the tricky puzzle has created a fan base of its own on social media.

Through its well-designed interface, Connections encourages people to practice their skills and expand their vocabulary. People can play Connections on both web browsers and mobile devices. It requires them to group four words, which share something in common.

How to play Connections?

All you are required to do is mention the 16 words into groups of four, regardless of whether they are connected or not.

In this game, there are 16 words in each puzzle and eight groupings of words split into four categories. These sets of words could comprise anything, ranging from book titles to country names.

Notably, players are required to find the only correct answer.

Once you get all four words in a set correct, then these words get removed from the board. But for wrong guesses, it is counted as a mistake. Until the game ends, players can make only four mistakes.

Also, there is the option of rearranging and shuffling the board, making it easier to spot connections. Each of the groups is colour-coded, with yellow being the easiest to crack, followed by green, blue, and purple.

Connections: Hints for June 11, 2025

Here's a look at some hints for the categories:

Yellow - To brag

Green - Curved items

Blue - Found on breakfast boxes

Purple - Side note markings

The connections for Wednesday fall under the following categories:

Yellow - Boast

Green - Arc-shaped things

Blue - Cereal mascots

Purple - Ways to denote a citation

Connections: Answers for June 11, 2025

Boast - Bluster, Crow, Show Off, Strut

Arc-shaped things - Banana, Eyebrow, Flight Path, Rainbow

Cereal mascots - Count, Elves, Leprechaun, Rooster

Ways to denote citation - Asterisk, Dagger, Number, Parens

