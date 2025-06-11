NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for June 11, 2025
Unable to crack the Connections for June 11, 2025? Here, we present to you all the hints and answers to the game.
Every day, the New York Times provides a wide range of games to keep its readers engaged. And, one such brainteaser word game is everyone’s favourite, Connections. It has been developed by associate puzzle editor Wynna Liu. Here, the readers are required to find the “common threads between words.” Much like Wordle, the word-based game resets after midnight. Now, if you are finding it hard to navigate through the June 11, 2025 puzzle ('Connections' #731), here we present all the hints and tips to solve it.
What is NYT Connections?
The word game challenges your vocabulary. It won't be wrong to say that the tricky puzzle has created a fan base of its own on social media.
Through its well-designed interface, Connections encourages people to practice their skills and expand their vocabulary. People can play Connections on both web browsers and mobile devices. It requires them to group four words, which share something in common.
How to play Connections?
All you are required to do is mention the 16 words into groups of four, regardless of whether they are connected or not.
In this game, there are 16 words in each puzzle and eight groupings of words split into four categories. These sets of words could comprise anything, ranging from book titles to country names.
Notably, players are required to find the only correct answer.
Once you get all four words in a set correct, then these words get removed from the board. But for wrong guesses, it is counted as a mistake. Until the game ends, players can make only four mistakes.
Also, there is the option of rearranging and shuffling the board, making it easier to spot connections. Each of the groups is colour-coded, with yellow being the easiest to crack, followed by green, blue, and purple.
Connections: Hints for June 11, 2025
Here's a look at some hints for the categories:
Yellow - To brag
Green - Curved items
Blue - Found on breakfast boxes
Purple - Side note markings
The connections for Wednesday fall under the following categories:
Yellow - Boast
Green - Arc-shaped things
Blue - Cereal mascots
Purple - Ways to denote a citation
Connections: Answers for June 11, 2025
Boast - Bluster, Crow, Show Off, Strut
Arc-shaped things - Banana, Eyebrow, Flight Path, Rainbow
Cereal mascots - Count, Elves, Leprechaun, Rooster
Ways to denote citation - Asterisk, Dagger, Number, Parens
FAQs
What is Connections?
It is a word game that tests your vocabulary.
Who created Connections?
It is created by puzzle editor Wynna Liu.